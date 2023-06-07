An early attack in Philly’s mayoral general election | Morning Newsletter

Happy Hump Day. We’re in for widespread haze and a high of 79.

Cherelle Parker is poised to become Philly’s next mayor. She clinched the Democratic nomination and became the odds-on favorite to win the general election in deep-blue Philadelphia.

Her Republican opponent, former City Council member David Oh, has begun an early attack, trying to tie her to the “defund the police” movement. Our lead story explains why selling that message could be challenging.

Cherelle Parker ran as a relative moderate in the primary campaign and won by nearly 10 points over the second-place finisher.

The former City Council member made law enforcement a major part of her message on the campaign trail. Her winning primary campaign included a plan to add 300 police officers to the force. She also expressed openness to the controversial police tactic known as stop-and-frisk.

In her own words: “When others wanted us to lead with slogans like ‘defund the police,’ I introduced a plan that people told me could get me canceled,” Parker said on a debate stage in late April during the final weeks of primary election.

Despite this, her Republican challenger David Oh is trying to tie her to movement. He has repeatedly said Parker signed a “defund the police letter,” saying in an interview on CNN last week that “a year ago, [Parker] had a very different position.”

But the Philadelphia Police Department wasn’t defunded, and the letter Oh was referencing didn’t say Council wanted to do that.

Continue reading to find out how Oh defended his criticism.

A lobbying firm working to promote the 76ers plan to build a new arena in Center City admitted to filing incomplete disclosure reports about its efforts to influence city officials about the project last year, the Philadelphia Board of Ethics announced Tuesday.

CBL Real Estate, the lobbying arm of the team’s development company 76 Devcorp, agreed to pay $4,000 in fines with the board. It admitted to making commissions in two city lobbying reports from 2022 and has since filed amended reports with new subject matter — “Sports Arena.”

It last year lobbied members of Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, Council President Darrell L. Clarke, and Councilmember Mark Squilla over the project.

Keep reading for a recap of the string of City Hall controversies caused by the team’s ambitions to build the proposed arena.

What you should know today

Once a month, Liz Grothe hosts dinner at Couch Cafe, also known as her living room.

On her day off from being a sous chef at Fiorella, she cooks whatever she wants for a dozen strangers and friends. She posts the menu in advance on Instagram and people pre-pay via Venmo.

Her last dinner in May, titled “Spaghetti Western” involved making four types of pasta from scratch, smoking seven pounds of crawfish, and whipping through three dozen eggs for lemon soufflés.

Informal supper clubs like Grothe’s operate out of chefs’ apartments and are advertised on social media. Think of it as a mix between a dinner party and a restaurant.

Continue reading to find out more about some of the most imaginative places to eat in Philly. 🔑

