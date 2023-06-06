Prominent West Philly activist pleads guilty to flipping police car during 2020 racial justice protests

A prominent West Philadelphia activist, who was the lead plaintiff in a civil rights lawsuit over the response by police to the racial justice protests that roiled the city in May 2020, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges tied to his actions during those demonstrations.

Anthony “Ant” Smith — a charter schoolteacher and organizer with the Philadelphia Coalition for Racial and Economic Legal Justice (Philly for REAL Justice) — told a federal judge he and others flipped a police car parked outside City Hall as thousands gathered in Center City to protest the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

His guilty plea — to one felony count of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder — comes two months after the city agreed to pay him and about 350 other demonstrators and city residents a combined $9.25 million to settle a civil suit over what they described as an overzealous police response to the protests.

Smith, 31, said little in front of a courtroom packed with dozens of supporters as U.S. District Judge Juan R. Sánchez walked him through a series of questions to ensure he understood the consequences of his guilty plea. Under state law, the felony charge will likely bar Smith from teaching for 10 years, his attorney said.

Smith declined to comment after Tuesday’s proceedings, as family and community members greeted him with hugs.

“Anthony’s bad judgment during that extraordinary moment in our history is not a reflection of who he is as a person, and his longstanding effort to be a positive force in the community,” his attorney, Paul J. Hetznecker, said. “It is my hope that the judge will see what a remarkable young man [Smith] is by the time we get to sentencing.”

Smith was one of six people charged by federal prosecutors in the months following those demonstrations with setting police cars ablaze.

But his case emerged as a flashpoint in the debate around those demonstrations because of his profile, the nature of the charges against him and the timing of his arrest.

In a splashy news conference, then-U. S. Attorney William M. McSwain unveiled the indictment against Smith — a social studies teacher at the North Philadelphia charter school YouthBuild Philadelphia — and two codefendants just weeks after Smith had become the lead plaintiff in the civil suit and days after his activism had drawn praise from Philadelphia Magazine, which named him one of the city’s most influential residents.

As in the other cases, prosecutors filed federal arson charges — which carry a stiff seven-year mandatory minimum sentence. But Smith’s initial charging documents were scant on details of what exactly he and others were accused of doing.

At the time, McSwain, an appointee of then-President Donald Trump, declined to answer questions about those specifics, instead using the indictment to make broader statements about Philadelphia as a city that he saw as standing on the precipice between “respect for democracy” and “destruction.”

He would later launch an unsuccessful campaign for governor during last year’s Republican primary, building his campaign around many of the same talking points and citing his record of charging demonstrators like Smith.

Though McSwain stressed he drew distinctions between the thousands who protested Floyd’s death peacefully and those involved in property destruction, Hetznecker and members of the Philadelphia activist community accused the government of using the stiff sentence that comes with the arson charge to intimidate and to quell constitutionally protected rights to protest.

Since then, the government’s position on those cases has softened. Under new U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero, an appointee of President Joe Biden, prosecutors have extended plea deals to all six of those who were facing arson charges.

As in Smith’s case, those agreements allowed them to plead guilty to lesser charges of civil disorder — slashing the potential prison time they faced from a seven-year mandatory minimum to a five-year maximum sentence.

Even in that context, Smith’s case stands apart. Each of the other defendants admitted, as part of their deals, to igniting police cars with lit road flares or Molotov cocktails.

But the portions of Smith’s plea agreement that outline the exact conduct to which he admitted Tuesday make no mention of his directly setting any fire — despite the arson charge he initially faced.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda R. Reinitz told the judge the government had video evidence of Smith and others rocking a white police sedan back and forth amid the protests that had erupted. She said another individual, whom she did not identify by name, placed a lit flare inside the car, igniting the fire that consumed it.

That distinction could have a significant effect on the punishment Smith faces at a sentencing hearing in September. The five other defendants who were initially charged with arson received sentences ranging from one to five years.

Sánchez imposed many of those sentences, but he offered no indication Tuesday of what sort of punishment he might hand down to Smith.

“We have a right to peacefully assemble and protest,” the judge. “But the right to … destroy property, we don’t have that right.”

The judge, however, did lift an order that had kept Smith on home detention since his 2021 arrest, noting that he’d dutifully complied with all its conditions.

In the civil suit settled earlier this year, Smith and his fellow plaintiffs accused officers of using heavy-handed tactics to disperse crowds — including indiscriminate use of tear gas and rubber bullets — that trampled on their rights to free expression and freedom from excessive force.

Smith told The Inquirer at the time he was arrested by Philadelphia police amid the heated demonstrations that officers drove him around in a police van for hours before releasing him at 3 a.m. from a precinct in North Philadelphia with a $20 curfew violation.

The $9.25 million settlement, which also included agreements to fund counseling for victims of police violence and committed police officials to periodic meetings with West Philadelphia residents, is the largest settlement in a mass protest-related case in the city’s history.