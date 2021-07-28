Hello, dedicated readers of The Inquirer Morning Newsletter.

First: Health professionals answer questions you might have about COVID-19 variants and vaccines, as well as the new mask guidelines.

Then: Meet Oronde McClain, a Philly VA psych tech and antiviolence activist who survived being shot in the head at 10 years old.

And: District Attorney Larry Krasner is contesting Pennsylvania’s use-of-force law before prosecuting a landmark officer-involved shooting case.

As some COVID-19 restrictions ramp up again, we’re bringing you an updated guide on how to navigate through the pandemic.

The effectiveness of vaccines provided by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson’s one dose vary, but research finds inoculation remains the most effective way to fight against the delta variant, the most contagious coronavirus, with most cases in the vaccinated being mild. And just about 0.004% of vaccinated people have serious symptoms after contracting COVID-19.

Still, the spread of the coronavirus among vaccinated people is inconclusive and requires further research.

Health professionals strongly suggest wearing a mask indoors and when traveling as a way to help protect yourself from getting or spreading COVID-19.

A Virtua Health medical officer says that no matter how you approach navigating the pandemic, precautions and safety measures come down to an individual’s tolerance for risk.

Sarah Gantz and Stacey Burling share what Philly-area medical professionals recommend you should keep in mind when it comes to variants, vaccines, mask guidelines, and more.

Oronde McClain suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head right outside of a Chinese restaurant in East Mount Airy in April 2000. At just 10 years old, he became an innocent victim of a drive-by shooting.

McClain, who has 36 fragments of the bullet inside of him to this day, remains partially paralyzed on the right side of his body.

But after spending weeks in a coma while being hospitalized for months and spending years relearning motor skills, including walking and talking, McClain uses his tragic and traumatic childhood moment to inspire others.

Reporter Stephanie Farr takes you inside the life of the now 31-year-old father of five and psych tech at the VA hospital.

🏅 Springfield’s Mike Scioscia is in the dugout again. This time he’s vying for Olympic gold. As locals go for glory, follow along with our continuously updated Philly at the Olympics calendar.

⚾ Phillies triple-A prospect Mickey Moniak has been hitting on all cylinders lately, but is the young slugger in the team’s plans or is he trade bait?

“If taking care of yourself means stepping back, then so be it. Being mentally tough for competition does not mean sacrificing your sanity,” writes columnist Elizabeth Wellington about supporting Simone Biles, who withdrew from the team and the women’s individual all-around final in the Tokyo Olympics.

Columnist Will Bunch argues the importance of unions to the fabric of the U.S. economy.

A Philly-based operation is getting its cut of the food delivery business dominated by Uber Eats and DoorDash, while highlighting Black- and Latinx-owned restaurants. Get to know the team behind Delivery Guys, and how they’re shaking up a multibillion-dollar industry with a homegrown app.