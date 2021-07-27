Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is out of the women’s gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics, which is airing live Tuesday morning on Peacock.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement that Biles withdrew from the team final competition “due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions.”

The move happened after Biles posted the worst score on the vault out of the six competitors, and uncharacteristically failed to stick her landing.

Following the stumble, Biles was seen with team doctor Marcia Fausti before leaving the floor with a trainer. She returned to Team USA a short while later wearing a sweatsuit, where she has continued to root on her teammates.

Biles’ teammates — Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, and Jordan Chiles — will continue to compete for a gold medal. All three are making their Olympics debut in Tokyo.

The U.S. trailed Russia by just eight-tenths of a point heading into the final event, the floor exercise.

Eight counties are competing for a gold medal in the team gymnastics final, with each team fielding three gymnasts to compete in four areas — vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.