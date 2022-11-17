Expect sunny skies and a high of 44.

If you haven’t figured out what you’re cooking for Thanksgiving, now is the time. We are one week away.

Three years ago, Julia Keleher was Puerto Rico’s most powerful education official. Today, she’s on house arrest at her parents home in Delaware County after six months in federal prison.

Our lead story explores the South Philly native’s attempt to reinvent herself.

Julia Keleher’s original rise was a sight to see.

Originally from South Philly, she went to Philly’s most prestigious university to the U.S. Department of Education to her own consultancy before her most infamous role, the Secretary of Puerto Rico Department of Education.

During her year and a half tenure, she closed hundreds of schools (even after the fallout from Hurricane Maria) and pushed to bring charters and private schools to the island.

Families and teachers accused her of privatizing their public school system. It earned her names like the “Betsy DeVos of Puerto Rico” and “Hurricane Keleher.”

But then three months after she resigned in 2019, federal agents arrested her on corruption charges. She originally said she was innocent but ultimately plead guilty for two felonies involving conspiracy to commit fraud.

Keep reading to learn how she is trying to remake herself into a criminal justice activist.

The Inquirer invited six Philly notable figures to tell us what they would bring to a Friendsgiving and they did not disappoint.

Sheryl Lee Ralph from Abbott Elementary is bringing the main event, the brown sugar and all spice turkey.

Our beloved mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, is whipping up a buffalo chicken dip.

Emily Riddell, who was recently named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine, is satisfying our sweet tooth with an apple crisp.

Keep reading to snag their recipes.

What we’re...

🍪 Reading: A piece that will probably ruin a guilty pleasure (sorry). A South Philly woman has dealt with years of E. coli side effects after eating a bite of raw cookie dough.

🎉 Anticipating: The Franklin Institute’s upcoming “Disney100: The Exhibition” next year.

👀 Watching: What’s next at Twitter after Elon Musk gave his employees a deadline to decide if they want to stay with the business.

