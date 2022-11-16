HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House on Wednesday morning began debating articles of impeachment filed against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a process that is expected to culminate in a vote later in the day on whether to impeach the city’s top prosecutor.

Although the move has been telegraphed for months by the Republican-led chamber, the proceedings nonetheless represent an extraordinary and rare effort to begin trying to remove a locally elected official from his post. Only once in three centuries has an officeholder been impeached and removed by the Pennsylvania legislature.

Republican lawmakers say the action is necessary because Krasner, a Democrat, has implemented criminal-justice reform policies that they say have exacerbated the city’s gun violence crisis. They’ve also accused him of obstructing a legislative committee investigating his office. Krasner has denied both allegations.

Krasner has also cast the impeachment drive as an illegal stunt to target a political opponent over ideological disagreements. It comes even after a House committee tasked with investigating Krasner’s office is continuing its work and has not recommended impeachment.

And Krasner’s Democratic counterparts in the Capitol have criticized Republicans for advancing the controversial measure in the final days of the legislative session, and with the GOP on the verge of losing its majority in the state House for the first time in more than a decade.

Still, the Republican caucus has pushed forward, seeking to cast the effort as a necessary step in combatting Philadelphia’s record levels of gun violence.

Impeachment requires a simple majority vote in the House, where Republicans hold a 23-seat majority. A trial would then take place in the Senate, and removal would require a two-thirds vote in the upper chamber.

Even as impeachment in the House appears imminent, many questions remain about how or when that Senate trial might take place. And the practical effects of impeachment for Krasner appear uncertain in the near-term. There are several steps remaining between Wednesday’s vote and the potential of Krasner’s being removed from office, and many of them are likely to be challenged in court.

Some legal experts have questioned whether the articles of impeachment contain actions or conduct that meet the legal standard for targeting Krasner at all. Bruce Ledewitz, a Duquesne University professor of state and federal constitutional law, has said: “There is very little likelihood here that there’s a legally sufficient basis for impeachment and removal,” and he has noted that Pennsylvania courts have the power to take action if that standard is not met.

The articles of impeachment against Krasner were approved by House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in a 14-8 vote along party lines. The articles do not accuse Krasner of a crime but say he engaged in “misbehavior in office,” which the state constitution says can be a basis for impeachment.

The resolution to impeach Krasner was introduced by Rep. Martina White, a Northeast Philadelphia Republican who said Krasner’s office has “inappropriately” used prosecutorial discretion and failed to keep residents safe as shootings and homicides have soared.

House Majority Leader Kerry A. Benninghoff (R., Centre/Mifflin) and his GOP colleagues have also accused Krasner of seeking to obstruct a separate legislative probe of his office. Krasner has denied that, saying he appropriately challenged that investigation’s validity in Commonwealth Court.

And Krasner has vehemently defended his office’s record on crime, saying prosecutors divert some low-level offenders out of the criminal justice system but are committed to prosecuting violent offenses.

He has also pointed out that gun crime has been on the rise nationally, including in some Pennsylvania jurisdictions with prosecutors who are Republicans, who are perceived as tough-on-crime, or both. And he has accused GOP lawmakers of improperly targeting him while failing to take action on proposed gun safety bills that some believe could help stem the flow of guns into Philadelphia.

If the House approves Krasner’s impeachment, it would be an exceptionally rare event. In its 340-year history, the legislature has impeached and removed only one person from office: Rolf Larsen, a onetime state Supreme Court justice, who in 1994 was impeached and removed for making legal decisions based on improper conversations with a political supporter.

The vote comes at a time of deep uncertainty over the balance of power in the state House. The GOP’s majority nearly evaporated following a surprisingly strong Democratic performance in Tuesday’s midterm elections, but neither side has won a majority of seats. The vote counts in two suburban Philadelphia districts that have yet be called, where the contenders are just a handful of votes apart, could be settled Wednesday.

Benninghoff rejected criticism that Republicans were pursuing an impeachment drive during a lame-duck session.

“Right now, we’re in charge,” he said Tuesday, “and we’re going to do what we think is right.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.