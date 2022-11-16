The Philadelphia Inquirer has been to a lot of Thanksgivings, roasted plenty of turkeys, and baked our share of pies. So this year, we’re “hosting” a Friendsgiving potluck.

There isn’t an exact origin for the gathering that mashes friends and Thanksgiving — Merriam-Webster dictionary found its earliest print use dating back to 2007 — but it has become a sibling holiday, where like-minded people gather in lieu of (or in addition to) Thanksgiving.

We invited six of our favorite Philly friends to join us for our hypothetical Friendsgiving, and we asked them to share a dish and tell who they’d bring as a plus-one.

You’ll find turkey prepared by Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who stars in Abbott Elementary, and mac and cheese from Joyce Abbott, the teacher who inspired the hit TV show. The Phillie Phanatic, beloved mascot of our National League champs, Nardeep Khurmi, award-winning director featured at the 2022 Philly Film Festival, and Philadelphia Orchestra’s Yannick Nézet-Séguin are all bringing starters and sides. Emily Riddell, who was recently named a Best New Chef by Food & Wine magazine, has dessert covered, and drink maestro Jamaar Julal is making a party punch.

Get your pots, pans, and Dutch ovens ready for A Very Philly Friendsgiving! If you make any of the recipes, post a picture and tag us on social @phillyinquirer.

The Starter

Who is the Phanatic bringing to the party? His mother, Phoebe Phanatic, of course.

“She used to host a lot of great Thanksgivings when the Phanatic was on the Galápagos Islands,” said Tom Burgoyne, the literal beating heart of the mascot.

Friendsgiving is a fun time for the Phanatic and his friends, the Galapagos Gang — Iggy the Land Iguana, Bessie the Blue-Footed Booby, Sid the Sea Lion, and Calvin the Turtle, Burgoyne said.

“One year, they were all together and Iggy ate a 40-pound turkey in one gulp.”

The Phanatic whips up a dip to pair with all your Thanksgiving munching.