Philly’s courtesy-tow problem | Morning Newsletter

Expect a cloudy day with a slight chance of showers. Temps will reach a high of 79.

Philly’s notorious and longtime courtesy tow issue doesn’t look like it’ll have a resolution soon.

Ten new victims have joined a pair of potential class-action lawsuits targeting the city’s system of moving cars for roadwork, construction, and special events. And yet, this still isn’t motivating the city to act.

Philadelphia city lawyers argue that the city’s unique problem of courtesy towing isn’t on them.

Ten new victims — including two drivers who never found their cars — have joined two potential class-action lawsuits targeting the city’s system for relocating cars.

Some context: For years, residents have complained about the system that doesn’t have a reliable way for documenting where the vehicles are towed to. In some cases, people don’t even know who towed them. Drivers have been left wandering weeks or months looking for their cars, which could have been dropped off a few blocks away or in an entirely different neighborhood.

The city response? It’s someone else’s fault.

In their own words: “[T]hey do not claim an injury that is fairly traceable to the City,” Anne Taylor, chief deputy city solicitor, wrote of the plaintiffs.

A federal judge rejected the city’s motions to have the lawsuits tossed and ordered the parties to engage in mediation.

Around this time last year, Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson faced the possibility of spending years in federal prison.

Today, he’s vying to become Philadelphia’s top legislative leader. He’s cruising toward a fourth term representing South and Southwest Philadelphia and has allies both in City Hall and Harrisburg.

A quick recap: He announced his candidacy for Council president in February. That was less than four months after he and his wife, Dawn Chavous, were acquitted on charges that they accepted bribes and used his power to help a nonprofit maintain real estate in his district. He made headlines again last month when federal prosecutors charged a developer with leveraging his relationship with the Council member to illegally flip cheap parcels for huge profits.

Some in City Hall are quietly uncomfortable with the scrutiny over his land-use decisions.

In his own words: “I wasn’t only just exonerated, but innocent. That’s the rules: innocent until proven guilty,” Johnson said. “Through the grace of God, that process turned out in my favor. And I maintained my innocence from day one.”

