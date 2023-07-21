Councilman Kenyatta Johnson’s influence over sale of city-owned land at center of ally’s indictment

A childhood friend of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson skirted regulations, defrauded taxpayers and made a killing buying and reselling city-owned properties in rapidly gentrifying Point Breeze by trading on his connections to power, federal authorities said Friday.

Prosecutors accused developer Felton Hayman, 53, of Wilmington, Del., of enlisting Johnson to help him sidestep the thicket of complicated procedures governing the sale of city lands.

He then failed to deliver on promises to build affordable housing on the parcels, instead flipping the properties he’d bought at cut-rate prices — in some cases selling them to private developers for as much as 15 times what he paid.

In all, authorities say, Hayman made more than $1 million on the sales between 2014 and 2018.

“To obtain … discounted prices for the vacant properties from the City of Philadelphia or evade certain restrictions placed on the development of the properties, Felton Hayman made a series of misrepresentations to city officials,” prosecutors said in an indictment this week charging him with three counts of wire fraud, each carrying a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

Though Johnson is not accused of any wrongdoing, the case against Hayman has once again drawn scrutiny to how land-use decisions he’s made during his three terms in office have benefitted friends and political allies. The Inquirer documented several of those transactions — including the land deals involving Hayman — in a 2016 investigation.

The case also comes as Johnson — despite beating federal bribery charges last year — has emerged as a front-runner in the race to replace Council president, Darrell L. Clarke.

In November, a jury acquitted Johnson in a case alleging, in part, that he accepted payoffs from a pair of nonprofit executives looking for his help in holding on to two other properties they’d bought from the city in his Point Breeze district.

Johnson relied on a custom known as councilmanic prerogative — the tradition by which members of Council hold final approval over nearly all land-use decisions in their district — to block city efforts in 2013 to revoke their ownership because the executives had not lived up to the terms of the sales agreement.

Johnson’s use of councilmanic prerogative also factors heavily into Hayman’s case.

Prosecutors say the council member used it to help Hayman jump the line of other potential buyers for six city-owned, vacant parcels in Point Breeze between 2014 and 2018.

However, unlike the allegations in the councilmember’s bribery trial, the indictment against Hayman casts Johnson as a victim of his friend’s deceptions.

The indictment repeatedly notes that Hayman “failed to disclose” his true intentions for the properties when Johnson backed land purchases before the city boards whose approvals were necessary for the transactions to move forward.

“Councilman Johnson is disappointed by the allegations against Mr. Hayman,” his attorney, Patrick Egan, said in a statement Friday. “Councilman Johnson has not been accused of any improprieties in connection with these transactions. His interest, as always, has been for improving the community while attempting to preserve affordable and workforce housing.”

Hayman’s attorney, Robert B. Mozenter, did not immediately return requests for comment this week. But when interviewed by The Inquirer in 2018 about three of the parcels at the center of the current indictment, Hayman insisted he’d done nothing wrong.

“You got a right to make all the money you want,” he said. “Why are you worried about these three lots?

Hayman grew up with Johnson in Point Breeze. While Johnson ultimately went into politics and was elected to City Council in 2011, Hayman’s path led him to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in 1991 to third-degree murder.

Police said Hayman, then a gang member, had helped concoct a plan to kill a rival drug dealer. The hit went awry when some of Hayman’s coconspirators shot and killed the wrong man in a West Oak Lane tavern.

After release from prison, Hayman worked as a driver and legal assistant to a Philadelphia lawyer before going into the construction business.

In 2014, Johnson wrote a letter to the Vacant Property Review Committee — whose chair is appointed by the Council president, and which includes other city officials — expressing his support for Hayman’s purchase of three vacant parcels on Ellsworth and Manton Streets. The developer said he intended to build “three-story homes for affordable housing.”

Because of Johnson’s support — and the deference city bodies show to council members exercising councilmanic prerogative — the proposed sale sailed through the approval process before that committee, City Council and the Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority and was finalized with Hayman paying $70,488 for all three lots in later that year.

But Hayman had sold all three lots to private developers within two years for a combined $1.1 million — more than $1 million more than what he’d originally paid.

No affordable housing was ever built on the land.

In some cases, Hayman was so sure of Johnson’s backing that he hired realtors to sell parcels he’d planned to buy from the city before the sales were even finalized.

Though Johnson wrote letters in the spring of 2018, supporting Hayman’s purchase of another three lots on South Bucknell and Titan Streets, the sale — with a final total price of $101,000 — wasn’t approved until August of that year.

That didn’t stop Hayman from seeking buyers for the properties — which he offered for $150,000 apiece — as early as three months before their titles were officially transferred to his company, prosecutors said.

Despite not yet owning the properties, Hayman’s realtor signed a sales agreement with one interested buyer for the vacant lot on South Bucknell in August, according to the indictment.

Hayman’s purchase of that parcel from the city was finalized later that month.

But the deal to resell it fell through after the buyer discovered that, as part of Hayman’s purchase agreement with the city, the land was encumbered by deed restrictions barring the property from being resold for more than 15% above the roughly $34,000 per property price that Hayman paid, prosecutors said.

Nevertheless, Hayman still managed to sell off the two Titan Street lots within a matter of weeks for a combined $230,000, according to the indictment — more than three times what he’d originally paid for them.

His profit? Roughly $142,000.

