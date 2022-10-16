Today’s weather should be blessedly ideal for tonight’s Eagles game, which is truly personal.

🏈 Interesting: Columnist Mike Sielski writes that while the Cowboys are “America’s Team,” the Eagles are Philly’s team.

🦅 Eagles predictions: We predict the Dallas Cowboys are going down.

⚾ A Phillies moment: The fans have perhaps never been more ready for this Phillies postseason.

Ahead of Sunday night’s big game at Lincoln Financial Field — the 4-1 Cowboys against the 5-0 Eagles — there has been some chirping out of the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area, some of it good-natured, some of it less so.

When former Eagles tackle Jason Peters called the team’s fans “[expletive] idiots,” for instance, he wasn’t being malicious or insulting; he was praising them for their passion. But when defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said of Jalen Hurts, “All you all need to write is he hasn’t played the Cowboys yet, so we don’t know how good is he,” he was engaging in the kind of chest-puffing and edgy trash-talking that makes a rivalry game like this one fun.

Keep reading as Sielski even brings in Jason Kelce to talk about how these teams are so different. 🔑

