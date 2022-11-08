Expect sunny skies but with cooler weather and a high of 58 degrees.

Today is Election Day. There’s so much to keep straight today before the polls close at 8 tonight. Take advantage of our guide to readers’ frequently asked election questions, including our voter guide and previous Inquirer coverage.

Our lead story focuses on what this election means to voters like you.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The Inquirer interviewed dozens of voters over the last three months and people said they feel just as much anxiety, if not more, compared to the 2020 election.

Important note: Voters’ top concerns have been inflation and the economy. Those are followed by a mix of crime, immigration, abortion rights, and threats to democracy, according to most polls.

Notable quotes:

“It feels like a critical time. We’ve got to pick a path, and the path that we’re on is not right,” Nate DeFazio, a small business owner worried about inflation, said outside of a Mehmet Oz rally.

“If we do not maintain a majority in the Senate, Roe falling will be just the beginning,” Ronna Dewey, 54, said at a John Fetterman rally.

“It’s really important to me to be able to graduate high school and enter adulthood in a state of having all my rights intact and not feeling like, ‘Oh, I wish I’d graduated 10 years ago,’” said Jordan Bailkin, a Democratic high school senior who is voting for the first time.

“Personal freedom and the freedom to dissent – I feel that both of those things are under attack,” Jason Dekker, a conservative from York County said.

Keep reading to uncover what’s at stake in today’s election.

Philadelphia’s most prominent immunization expert Paul Offit isn’t quiet about his views on the latest COVID-19 booster shot.

His take: He doesn’t think most people need it.

He thinks the boosters are safe but notes the Biden administration issued recommendations without strong evidence that they offer significantly greater protection than the shots given out since 2020.

He supports the vaccines for seniors 75 and older and others who are particularly vulnerable to COVID.

Important note: Some vaccine skeptics are citing his comments in an interview that “the fix was in” to falsely claim COVID vaccines are part of a conspiracy. Offit shrugs to see his opposition amplified on social media by groups that oppose most vaccines in general and are frequent foes of his.

Some background: He was a minority vote on the FDA’s panel of independent experts that voted 19-2 in June to recommend the bivalent COVID vaccine now offered across the country.

Offit has dedicated his career to advancing vaccines to save children from preventable illnesses. For more than two decades, Offit has thrown himself into America’s culture wars over vaccination, fighting vaccine critics’ misinformation. As a result, he’s received death threats and antisemitic vitriol.

Continue reading this profile to discover his thoughts on science, truth, and his frustrations with the government’s handling of this vaccine.

What you should know today

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Herr’s potato chip plant is in the Philly area but which county?

A. Chester

B. Delaware

C. Montgomery

D. Bucks

What we’re...

🍄 Viewing: A rare look at Kennett Square’s mushroom houses.

👀 Eyeing: The Powerball is up to $1.9 billion. Check out what you could theoretically buy with that kind of money in Philly.

Photo of the Day

