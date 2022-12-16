Congrats on making it to Friday. We’re in for another rainy day, with a high of 48.

The number of hit-and-run incidents peaked earlier in the pandemic and has eased slightly. But deadly incidents are a different story. 2022 is a record year for fatal hit-and-runs in Philadelphia.

Our lead story seeks to answer why that is and the difficult road to reform.

Hit-and-run fatalities since 2019 have more than tripled.

Of the city’s 117 car crashes so far this year, drivers fled the scene one in four times. Most of the fatal cases have not been solved.

Important note: Fatal hit-and-runs are up, while all other hit-and-run incidents are down.

Patterns: According to an Inquirer analysis, fatalities appear to cluster in lower-income areas with declines in public transit use and increases in car use.

Of the 31 deaths, most were pedestrians who were crossing intersections or blocks.

In other cases, pedestrians were biking, getting off a bus, or driving a car.

The groundwork: During the pandemic, drivers drove faster through streets less congested with cars and pedestrians. After restrictions lifted, pedestrians returned but risky driving may have remained. Also, drinking increased during this time.

Keep reading to learn more about the attempts to improve traffic safety.

Hundreds of people packed a Chinatown restaurant this week to question and criticize the 76ers plan to build a $1.3 billion arena on Market Street.

They didn’t mince words.

How it started: “My name is David Gould …” began the chief diversity and impact officer for Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which owns and operates the team.

“Boo! Boo!” came the cries.

He tried to continue. “What we announced in July was a proposal … an idea.”

“Don’t do it!” people shouted back. “Bad idea!”

Important note: Organized by a coalition of more than 20 community organizations, the event was billed as the first open, public community meeting on the arena.

Reminders: Within the last 50 years, Chinatown lost some of real estate to the Vine Street Expressway and the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Residents have successfully fended off plans for a Phillies baseball stadium, casino, and federal prison.

Keep reading for a full recap and video of the charged meeting.

What you should know today

Axel, the top therapy dog in the U.S. From consoling the children of Uvalde to sitting with people dying of COVID in hospitals and supporting first responders, the rottweiler from South Jersey has been a good boy.

