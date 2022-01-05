Thanks for starting what looks like a cold and rainy Wednesday with us. That rain will taper off and temperatures will creep into the mid-40s.

Today’s top story comes from our food team, which compiled a list of keep or leave options across the local industry. From streeteries to the end of ghost kitchens, here’s what our food journalists want to see.

Also, with candidates flooding Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, we asked the biggest names if they would have backed the state’s 2020 election results. They wouldn’t say.

Though it’s a new year, the food and hospitality industries continue to wrestle with an uncertain future. But they can help themselves by moving a few things off their plate — and perhaps adding a few others for everyone’s benefit.

That’s why we looked at Philly’s food scene and offered suggestions for things that can stay, go, or be added to the menu.

The pandemic-driven advent of “‘ghost kitchens”? 👎🏽

Streeteries and the restaurants that have them? 👍🏽

That’s only a sampling of ideas as we collectively hope for the rebirth of Philly’s iconic food scene.

A year ago, as some Republicans in Congress moved to disenfranchise Pennsylvania’s voters and throw out the state’s Electoral College votes, Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey opposed the move.

But none of the Republicans hoping to replace Toomey would say this week if they would have taken a similar stand. We know because we reached out to the five most prominent Republican Senate hopefuls and specifically asked:

Do you believe President Joe Biden won the 2020 election and would you have certified Pennsylvania’s election results?

As our reporter Jonathan Tamari notes, only one candidate responded — out of a group competing for a job that could put them in the position of defending or undermining the state’s election results after 2024.

