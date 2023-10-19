The future of the Philly GOP | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re in for a slightly warmer weather. Expect sunny skies and a high of 70. ☀️

Philly’s Republican Party has watched its power in the city gradually decline for decades as it has become more favorable to Democrats.

But now, the city’s GOP might not be able to hang on to City Council seats reserved for non-Democrats.

Our lead story explores how the Nov. 7 election will be a test for the party.

— Taylor Allen (@TayImanAllen)

The Nov. 7 general election is a test for Philadelphia’s Republican Party. It has to fight to keep its presence in City Hall.

Reminder: A major setback for the GOP was four years ago, when Kendra Brooks of the Working Families Party ousted a Republican for an at-large Council seat. She became the first third-party candidate to win in generations.

The Working Families Party is trying to take both seats set aside for non-Democrats. At the same time, Northeast Philly Republican Brian O’Neill is facing one of the most well-funded general election challenges of his decades-long career on Council.

The stakes: If all three Republican candidates don’t win, that means the 115,000 registered Republicans in the city won’t have any representation on Council. That would leave City Commissioner Seth Bluestein as the only Republican in City Hall.

Read on for the party’s new strategy to keep its influence.

In the world of MAGA Republicans and 2020 election deniers, Bill Bachenberg might me the most influential man you’ve never heard about.

The Lehigh Valley millionaire who likes to keep a low profile allegedly spent months secretly funding efforts after the 2020 election to uncover fraud in at least three states, including Pennsylvania.

Bachenberg, the owner of Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays, allegedly also provided a $1 million line of credit to try to prove that the election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. He also chaired Pennsylvania’s slate of fake electors submitted to Congress.

Discover how he has been rapidly expanding his political influence since getting involved in Trump’s 2016 campaign.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

Have a good day. Paola will step in to give you the latest news tomorrow.