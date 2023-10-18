Two more suspects arrested in killing of Officer Richard Mendez

Police have arrested two more men believed to be involved in the airport parking lot shooting that left one Philadelphia police officer dead and a second injured last week, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

One man was arrested in Scranton and another in Bellmawr, N.J., according to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing investigation. Their names have not been released, but both appear to be from the Camden area, sources said. They are expected to be charged with murder once extradited to Philadelphia.

Police have scheduled a news conference to discuss the case Wednesday afternoon.

The arrests came two days after Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, also of Camden, was taken into custody in Cherry Hill for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Police have said a group of people were trying to steal a car when Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz sought to intervene, and at least one member of the group began shooting at police.

One member of the group — 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran of Camden — was also killed during the shooting, police said. He was picked up by his coconspirators and driven to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was dropped off and later pronounced dead.

Mendez and Ortiz were walking to begin their patrol shift at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday around 11 p.m. when they heard the sound of glass breaking in the Terminal D lot.

The two officers tried to apprehend a group of men who were breaking into a car. Police said Monday they believe at least one of the culprits came up behind the officers and opened fire. Mendez was later pronounced dead, and Ortiz was treated and released from the hospital on Sunday.

This is a developing story.