Trauma persists | Morning Newsletter

We’re halfway through the year and the rate of Philadelphia’s gun violence has fallen slightly. Also, homicide detectives are solving more cases this year. Although the modest improvements are a step forward, our lead story shows that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

The rate of Philly’s gun violence has seen a moderate decline the past six months.

It’s hopeful but it’s also important to keep in mind that it follows the city’s most violent years in recent memory and the rate of shootings is double what it was eight years ago. The pain of the last 3½ years is fresh. More than 1,700 people were killed since 2020, when the crisis began to climb.

In her own words: “The hurt never goes away. You just learn to live with it,” Jacqueline Satchel, 54, said of living without her son, Donte Moore, who was killed a month before his 25th birthday.

The current pace of killings is still higher than it was in 2020. If this continues, the city will record the fourth-highest number of homicides in a single year since the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic in the 1990s.

Thousands of Philadelphia city workers will soon get six weeks of paid parent leave.

Reminder: Six weeks of paid leave for new parents is significantly less time than many private employers offer, and it’s half what federal workers across the country get.

Still, it’s a two-week expansion of the current benefit that is intended to retain workers as the municipal government struggles with a short-staffing crisis. Proponents frame it as an incremental step. It’ll initially apply to elected officials, Council appointees, some department heads, and others who aren’t represented by a labor union.

Pay attention: Benefits for unionized employees must be collectively bargained. The agreement shows a new willingness by lawmakers to expand parental leave benefits for the city’s 25,000-member workforce ahead of contract negotiations expected to begin next year with the city’s four major municipal unions.

✅ Fact-checking: Speeches from former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley at the Moms for Liberty convention this weekend included multiple inaccuracies or lacked context.

👀 Watching: President Joe Biden’s potential new plans for student loan relief after the Supreme Court wiped out his original effort.

