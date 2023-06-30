Middle Child wins best breakfast contest on ‘Good Morning America’

Philadelphia restaurant Middle Child’s pastrami, egg, and cheese sandwich on toasted Merzbacher’s rye won over the judges Friday at Good Morning America’s “United States of Breakfast” competition.

That means that owner Matthew Cahn and daytime chef Edwin De La Rosa bring home a golden coffee pot and a $10,000 grand prize. The breakfast creation won over two of the four guest judges during the finale — snagging thumbs-up from TV personality Carson Kressley and actor Adam Richman.

“Incredible,” said Kressley. “I’m a Brooklyn guy, and I practice the Jew craft,” said Richman, adding that he picked the pastrami to “give Philly love.”

There also was a sartorial side to the GMA appearance. Both Cahn and De La Rosa rocked what GQ magazine last summer called “Philly’s illest soccer jersey.” (Tasty plates and fashion plates!)

Advertisement

The New York-based ABC morning show did live remotes all week from first-round competitions in other cities. On Thursday, Mid Kid topped Darnel’s Cakes of Old City during a competition held at Bok Bar in South Philadelphia.

Also in Friday’s final, shown from Times Square, were Houston’s Dandelion Cafe, Cleveland’s Grumpy’s Cafe, and Boston’s North Street Grille.

Cahn emphasized the sandwich’s “simplicity,” talking up the pastrami’s 10-day process, the scrambled-to-order eggs, the use of Cooper Sharp American and a bread from Merzbacher’s, the Germantown bakery. Cahn also credited “the special way” of making fluffy eggs: “We keep all the tricks up our sleeves.” Cahn said they also offered the judges “chipotle mustard, if you’re feeling freaky.”

It’s important to note that the original Middle Child, at 248 S. 11th St. in Washington Square West, serves the winning sandwich with corned beef ($11.75). Sister restaurant Middle Child Clubhouse, at 1232 N. Front St. in Fishtown, serves the pastrami version ($13).

Darnel’s sandwich is no slacker. It’s a bacon, egg, and cheese served on a house-made buttermilk biscuit and drizzled with Thai chili-shallot aioli.