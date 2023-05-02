Philly’s flow of illegal guns | Morning Newsletter

The rain should return today with a high of 56.

As the number of shootings and homicides have reached record levels over the last several years, law enforcement officials have warned about a major contributor to the flood of illegal guns: straw purchasing. It’s the practice of someone buying a gun and then giving or selling it to someone else who is barred from buying it themselves.

Our lead story explores how straw purchasing can turn firearms —— millions of which are legally sold every year — into crime guns. 🔑

The Inquirer reviewed more than 135 court cases from the last three years in which people in the Philadelphia region were charged with gun trafficking or straw purchasing.

That review, along with interviews and data analysis, showed that defendants were accused of trying to put nearly 900 guns into circulation. At least a dozen of the weapons were used to commit shootings and murders.

But overall, the defendants in straw buying cases were the rare few who were actually caught.

According to police and prosecutors, an untold number of straw buyers get away with it, partially because of Pennsylvania’s lax gun laws.

Important note: In Pennsylvania, there is no limit to the number of weapons someone can buy, no mandate to report a gun lost or stolen, and no requirement for firearms dealers to flag purchases as suspicious.

Continue reading to learn the story of some of the high-volume purchasers who got charged. 🔑

When you’re done, be sure to learn how other states try to thwart illegal gun sales.

Back in 2019, the owner of two Philly-area sushi restaurants agreed to pay $1 million to settle a federal wage theft case.

That money was supposed to cover $935,000 in back wages and damages to 201 workers — servers, bussers, hibachi chefs, dishwashers — as well as a $65,000 civil penalty to the government.

More than four years later, the former employees haven’t gotten anything. Neither has the federal government.

Continue reading to learn how the federal government has — so far — unsuccessfully tried to collect.

What you should know today

