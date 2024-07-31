‘Old Lady Gang’ on patrol | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Good morning, Philly. This partly sunny Wednesday is expected to bring high temps around 90.

Today we have the story from a tight-knit community near Kensington, where a self-described “Old Lady Gang” has restored order and cleared drug users from Harrowgate Park.

Advertisement

And at the Let’s Go Brandon merch store in Toms River, the pro-Trump shop owner is workshopping new lines of attack following the change at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Here’s what you need to know today.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Harrowgate Park looks different from what it did a few years ago, when open drug use and homeless encampments kept nearby residents away.

Credited with the transformation? A neighborhood trio called the “Old Lady Gang.”

On patrol: The members, whose ages span two decades, work in shifts and carry walkie-talkies as they criss-cross the park, nudging those sleeping on benches or using drugs to move along. They say they empathize with their struggling neighbors and offer support where they can, but their priority is preserving a safe place for local kids to play.

“We had no choice”: The group got started five years ago because city officials weren’t sending enough help. Now, when they need backup, they call in the police — and officers are more likely to show up because of the long-fostered relationship.

The results: Crowds have dwindled as word has spread that nuisance behavior isn’t tolerated there. Even the deputy police commissioner who oversees the city’s renewed enforcement plans for the beleaguered area is impressed by the OLG, calling them “role models.”

Reporter Ellie Rushing has the story on the Old Lady Gang’s community-first approach.

What you should know today

What’s a political merch store to do when the politician you’re roasting is no longer running for office?

Such is the existential quandary of the Let’s Go Brandon shop in Toms River, Ocean County. There, fans of Donald Trump can buy almost any item imaginable with the former president’s likeness or name, as well as plenty of anti-Joe Biden stuff — which is suddenly irrelevant, and soon to be half off.

The store’s inevitable pivot coincides with the Trump campaign’s challenge of finding a new line of attack. Is it more insulting to refer to Kamala Harris as “Laffin’” or “Cackling?” Will “Let’s Go Brenda” sell as many T-shirts?

Reporter Zoe Greenberg visited the shop to learn about the appeal of adversarial merch.

🧠 Trivia time

What is the Camden Loop, which has found success since it launched a year ago?

A) A low-cost rise-share service

B) An amusement park

C) A preschool education initiative

D) A free passenger train

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

💰 Filing: Our federal taxes for free, thanks to this new-to-Pennsylvania platform.

🪕 Returning to: The Philadelphia Folk Festival next month after a one-year hiatus.

🏑 Watching: The U.S. women’s field hockey team — including Berks County’s Karlie Kisha — play against Australia at 7:15 a.m., plus a bunch of other local Olympians.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Philly’s annual experimental theater extravaganza returns this September.

FAVES FILTERING

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Paulette Carter, who solved Tuesday’s anagram: Ala Stanford. The pediatric surgeon who founded the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium has a book coming out Aug. 6 that chronicles her pandemic experience and subsequent efforts to address health disparities.

Art of the day

🏟️ One last spinning thing: Upon learning that Wells Fargo won’t renew the naming rights for a certain South Philly arena, The Inquirer’s design team got to work on this interactive name generator so you can rename it yourself. Personally, I’m a fan of Wawa Flavor Dome and David’s Mai Lai Wah Turbo Palace.

Thanks for starting your day with The Inquirer. See you back here tomorrow.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.