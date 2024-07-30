Vice President Kamala Harris will campaign in Philadelphia next week with her ‘future running mate’

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia next week campaigning with her “future running mate.”

The Harris campaign confirmed to The Inquirer that Harris will stop in Philadelphia as part of a swing state tour around the country with her yet-to-be-named vice presidential pick.

Advertisement

“Vice President Harris and her future running mate will crisscross the country together to campaign to the voters who will decide this election,” a campaign spokesperson said.

Additional stops include Western Wisconsin, Detroit, Raleigh, Savannah, Phoenix, and Las Vegas, according to the campaign.

The campaign provided no further details about exactly when the visit in Philadelphia would be held or who might appear beside her.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has topped the list of running mates Harris is considering, though Shapiro has walked a political tightrope campaigning aggressively for Harris but staying mum on his interest in the job or his prospects.

Shapiro said on Tuesday he had not spoken to Harris and again referred to the Harris campaign questions about whether he’d submitted vetting materials for consideration.

The visit will be Harris’ first to the critical state since she became the presumptive nominee last week. She was a frequent visitor campaigning for President Joe Biden in the last year.

Her campaign looked into visiting Philadelphia the day after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race but logistics complications landed her at campaign headquarters in Wilmington instead, according to reports.

Over the last week, Harris has made stops in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Houston.

All eyes are on who Harris selects as her running mate, a decision that she’s expected to make before next Wednesday, Aug. 7, a soft deadline set by the Democratic National Committee to ensure their nominees wind up on ballots across all 50 states.

This is a developing story and it will be updated.