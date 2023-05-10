📱The Hinge Swindler | Morning Newsletter

The sun returns today with a high of 80. Enjoy the clear skies.

It’s been more than a decade since dating apps transformed the world of online dating and all the joys and pitfalls that come with it.

Today’s lead story is different. It’s more of a cautionary tale for those looking for love. Shreya Datta, a 37-year-old director at multinational tech company in the Philly suburbs, shared her story.

Shreya Datta was on Hinge for months after recently getting over a divorce.

That’s when she swiped on someone whom she thought was a wine trader from France who’d recently moved to West Philly.

She thought she met her dream guy, but, over time, he turned into a nightmare. By the time Datta realized what was happening, she was conned out of $450,000.

Datta was a victim of “pig butchering.”

It’s a term used when con artists pose as someone else to develop relationships with victims to convince them to invest large sums of money in a fake cryptocurrency platform.

Note: Cryptocurrency investment fraud is the fastest growing kind of investment fraud, according to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center (IC3). Victims reported $2.57 billion in losses last year, nearly tripling from 2021.

Keep reading to learn the complete story of the long and sophisticated scam.

Mayoral candidate and grocer Jeff Brown is the founder of Uplift Solutions, a nonprofit that provides jobs for formerly incarcerated people.

Between 2016 and 2020, when Brown chaired the nonprofit’s board, Uplift paid more than $1.5 million to Brown’s supermarkets to lease office space, buy food, or reimburse the corporation’s donations to other community groups.

The company did not respond to a question asking why the nonprofit was reimbursing the company’s charitable donations to community groups. Brown, who left the board in 2021, declined an interview for this story.

Notable quote: “There’s a difference between whether it’s legal and whether it’s ethical. And nonprofits have to be held to a higher ethical standard,” Laura Otten, a nonprofit consultant, said. “It makes zero sense to raise money for a nonprofit to give to a for- profit to be philanthropic.”

Continue reading to learn more about the close relationship between Brown and Uplift.

