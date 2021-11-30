It’s Tuesday, and today’s top story is one of the little guys beating big lenders — in this case, a rent-to-own real estate company that misled hundreds of Pennsylvania renters into thinking they’d be owners within years.

Also, we bring you the story of a cellist who lost more than the tips teens stole from her on the street. And the Johnny Doc trial has City Council reconsidering the side-hustles its members are allowed to have.

The idea of rent-to-own sounds good — until it’s not.

Vision Property Management acquired homes and signed contracts with existing tenants saying that, with a down payment and monthly rent, renters could own their homes before long. But confusing contracts and more made it difficult for renters, many with poor credit or no means to buy outright, to realize this American Dream.

Now a judge has ruled that the renters were misled — and ordered Vision to give hundreds of renters in Pennsylvania their homes. Our reporter Michaelle Bond has more on a seemingly happy ending.

Chances are you’ve heard Aijee Evans’ cello.

When she’s not doing private gigs, one of her favorite pastimes is serenading the streets of Philly. She’s done it happily for years, with little fear of people coming for her or the money passersby leave in her tip box.

So when a group of teens grabbed that box and took off with it, Evans says they robbed her not just of money she would use to buy groceries — but her view of how safe she really is.

This story is the second in as many weeks from our columnist Helen Ubiñas that unwraps Philly’s often hard exterior for a look at the people within.

There’s this amazing story of a counterculture movement that found a home in Northeast Philly, courtesy of six young Jewish couples over 50 years ago. Today’s question: Do you know what it’s called and its importance? Take a guess and then check out this enlightening story for the answer.

