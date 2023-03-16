📱Philly’s spot in a $16 billion global industry | Morning Newsletter

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 57.

Not many know more about personal branding than influencers. That type of marketing is a $16 billion global industry.

Selling excitement, the air of authenticity, and products is what made it a booming marketplace.

Still, the reality is that it’s a precarious job, especially if you’re small.

Our lead story shows what it’s like to do that kind of work in Philadelphia.

Candice Nyguen, 23, went to the Philadelphia Flower Show for free in exchange for a four-slide post with the hashtag #flowershowfriend.

She’s a microinfluencer and tends to work in exchange for perks like perfume, clothes, and tickets.

Microinfluencers have more followers than regular people but fewer than a celebrity — roughly between 10,000 and 100,000.

Marketing execs love it because “word of mouth” is more trusted than traditional advertising. Cultural institutions like the Franklin Institute, the Kimmel Center, and the Philadelphia Museum of Art all work with influencers.

Notable quote: “It’s fairly easy to make a few bucks, but it’s incredibly difficult to make a living,” said Emily Hund, a research affiliate at the University of Pennsylvania and author of the new book The Influencer Industry.

Continue reading to learn more about what her daily life as an influencer looks like.

Led by a team of federal investigators in Philadelphia, U.S. and European authorities dismantled the most popular cryptocurrency service used online by drug dealers, North Korean hackers, and Russian military intelligence services

The site is responsible for more than $3 billion in illicit funds.

ChipMixer drew thousands of users from the darker corners of the internet.

This includes some responsible for a series of headline-grabbing bitcoin heists and recent ransomware attacks that have plagued health-care services and municipal governments in the United States and abroad.

Necessary context: The coordinated law enforcement strike against ChipMixer is the latest in a series of actions by worldwide law enforcement agencies aimed at identifying and shuttering the sophisticated methods online criminals are using to anonymously make off with billions of dollars.

Keep reading to learn details of the complex global investigation that started with probes into ransomware attacks in eastern Pennsylvania.

🧠 Trivia time 🧠

Since what year has Boathouse Row been lighting up the Schuylkill?

A) 1979

B) 1980

C) 2005

D) 1987

Find out if you know the answer.

🏀 Playing: Our 2023 Bracket Jawn. It’s still open and the deadline is today at noon for a chance to win $1,000.

🫧 Considering: A trip to Two Robbers Fishtown, Philly’s first seltzer bar. 🔑

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

Hint: A former indoor arena

CRUMPETS

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Cheers to Rebecca Bonner, who correctly guessed Wednesday’s answer: Jeannine Cook. Email us if you know the answer.

