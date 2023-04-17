John Fetterman’s treatment for mental health | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to the start of a new week. It looks like a slight chance of of showers but then sunny most of the day. Temps will reach the low 70s.

It’s a big week for John Fetterman.

He’s set to return to the U.S. Senate today after spending 44 days hospitalized to treat an episode of severe depression. That length of time is about four times longer than the typical stay for a person admitted for the first time to treat depression.

Our lead story analyzes state data to compare his treatment to the average Pennsylvanian.

Most people don’t get the extensive length of treatment that John Fetterman was able to receive.

Factors that contribute to length of stay include severity of symptoms, other medical issues, or insurance.

But Fetterman is a celebrity patient which often leads to special care and privileges.

Notable quote: “It shouldn’t be something that only a senator may get,” a senior Fetterman aide said. “It shouldn’t be something that is a luxury, it should become the norm and that’s something he’s going to fight for.”

The Inquirer analyzed state data on all 42,000 hospital stays for depression in 2021, the most recent year available.

How hospital stays usually play out in Pennsylvania:

The average hospital admission is 10 days. Patients who had previous episodes, children under 18, and adults 60 and older stay slightly longer, for 13 days. Fetterman stayed for about six weeks. Young adults ages 18 to 39 are the most likely to be admitted for depression — accounting for 40% of hospital admissions statewide. Men in their 50s, like Fetterman, represented about 6% of admissions. Just like Fetterman, 90% of patients return home after discharge. The end of a hospital stay is often followed by therapy or medication.

Continue reading to learn more about what the average experience to seek treatment is like.

When you’re done, we have a complete timeline of Fetterman’s health journey, from his stroke to his hospitalization for depression.

Spurred by a conversation in a teacher’s African American history class, two high school students dreamed up Northeast High School’s first Afro Day.

Several dozen students simply wore their hair as is, and met up for a photo to commemorate it. They traded stories of times they felt judged, like when their families questioned their decision to forgo chemicals and go natural or when someone came up and touched their hair without permission.

Notable quote: “You have to learn to love your hair, because if you don’t, who will? I used to be so insecure about my ‘fro. But now, I got too much confidence — y’all can’t stop me,” Amia Harris, 16, said laughing.

The day was about hair, but also power, community, and love.

Personal note: I wish I had their outlook when I was in high school. I didn’t get to this level of acceptance until well into adulthood. I deeply respect this proclamation of self-love.

Continue reading to hear from the two high schoolers who created the homegrown holiday.

📰 Reading: The sixth in a series of profiles about the top candidates for mayor. This installment features Allan Domb.

