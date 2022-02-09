You can expect a sunny day with temperatures in the 50s, the beginning of a slight warm-up heading into the weekend.

With vaccines on the horizon for children under 5, we look at the logistical challenges the process might present for parents of Philly kids.

Also, if it’s time for a new hobby, we offer a host of classes across the region you can take.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

Children under 5 could be cleared to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as early as March. And while local officials are making plans for how vaccines will be distributed to babies and toddlers, they’re also facing logistical hurdles.

It’s an issue Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole referred to as an “infrastructure problem,” given that pharmacies aren’t authorized to distribute vaccines to children under 3 — and many pediatricians aren’t signed up to give shots.

Here’s a look at what officials are doing:

👶 Encouraging more pediatricians and primary care doctors to give the shots,

👶 Asking the CDC to loosen strict reporting requirements for small doctors’ offices,

👶 And educating parents, who have been hesitant to vaccinate kids even if they got a vaccine themselves.

Our reporters Justine McDaniel and Erin McCarthy have more on the efforts to make parents trust the process.

What you should know today

I vowed to learn a new skill this year. I don’t know when I’ll find the time or the money — but hey, I’m down for the challenge. If you feel the same way, then you’ll appreciate this compilation of classes, tutorials, and more across the region.

That’s only a sampling of classes to consider from contributor Andi Coyle, who writes that when it comes to increasing your sense of optimism and confidence, “it really doesn’t matter what you try as long as you try something.”

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Today we have not just a trivia question, but an opportunity to visit a number of places in the region and gain insight into African culture, history, and traditions. But for fun, here’s today’s question: Which of these Philly locations is the first of its kind in the country? Find the answer here.

a. African Methodist Episcopal Church

b. African American History Museum

c. African American restaurant

What we’re …

🧀 Wondering: How good is the cheese produced by the cows and students at W.B. Saul Agricultural High School?

🥶 Reading: About the South Jersey surfer who has hit the Shore every day this year — without a wet suit.

👀 Watching: This Inquirer Live conversation between our reporter Jonathan Tamari and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna on the notion of dignity in a digital age.

Photo of the day

Hope we got you off to a great start. Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer. ✌️