It’s another cold one across the region, with highs again only reaching the 40s.

Today we’re highlighting the work of Inquirer photojournalists and videographers as we take a special kind of look at the last year.

Also, more than 70 lawyers hired by Philly DA Larry Krasner have quit, and some say Krasner’s office is in disarray.

And make sure you sign up for our free News Alerts to get important stories delivered straight to your inbox.

— Kerith Gabriel (@sprtswtr, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

When you look back at 2021, what will you remember?

For our visual journalists, it’s memories of a year of recovery, one of uncertainty, but also hope for Philadelphia — replayed for you in a collection of our best photos and videos.

📸 Check out the curated collection of our best photos.

🎥 Take in our best video stories.

What you should know today

The numbers speak for themselves, really.

It’s been a revolving door that lawyers blame on crushing workloads, lack of support, ideological clashes, and more. Among a younger corps of lawyers inside the DA’s office, several said they felt ill-prepared for their jobs in high-profile units and that the staffing issues have affected case outcomes.

Our reporters Samantha Melamed, Chris Palmer, and Dylan Purcell give us a look inside a DA’s office that some describe as being in a state of chaos.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Thousands of companies that rely on Amazon Web Services were forced to deal with yet another outage yesterday. Today’s question: Do you know how many times AWS has gone down in the last month? This story has the answer, in addition to insight on the chink in AWS’ encrypted armor.

Photo of the day

Seize today, Philly. I’ll be back to wrap up your week tomorrow. 💪