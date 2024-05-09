☕ Changes brewing at La Colombe | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Five months ago, La Colombe was acquired by Chobani for $900 million. Our top story today looks at whether the iconic Philly coffee brand will stay the same. And counties across Pennsylvania face a teacher shortage — but it’s especially bad in Philadelphia, exacerbated by funding inequities.

Is La Colombe still a Philly company?

☕ Pour over the details: The 20-year-old, Rittenhouse-founded coffee roaster and cafe chain was acquired by Chobani back in December for $900 million. At the time, the Greek yogurt brand’s CEO insisted La Colombe — which counts 900 employees across its 32 cafes, plus corporate roles, compared to Chobani’s 2,700-person workforce — would continue to operate as an independent brand.

🥤Tall order: But mergers come with cultural shifts. That includes different management styles, policies, and pay structure. So how’s it going, five months in?

🫘 Changes percolating: Consumers will notice La Colombe’s new canned drink and updated logo (the dove faces right now). Baristas report a more corporate feel during team meetings, and some stricter policies that align with Chobani’s. But those who spoke to The Inquirer generally see the changes as positive — including a minimum wage bump to $20 per hour.

🥐 Still home-brewed: “A big component of the La Colombe brand is being from Philadelphia,” the company’s chief marketing officer said. “We are a national brand now, but our home is Philadelphia, and we don’t intend to change that.”

Reporters Lizzy McLellan Ravitch and Ariana Perez-Castells have the buzz.

Pennsylvania schools need to hire at least 15,000 teachers to counter a statewide teacher shortage, per a new report. The “crisis,” as one advocate put it, is not new — but it is particularly serious in Philadelphia.

🍎 The scope of the shortage varies by county. In Philly, it’s considered severe. Bucks and Chester have mild shortages, Montgomery’s is moderate, and Delaware’s is high.

🍎 The state’s education programs aren’t producing enough certified teachers to make up the difference, with a 66% decline over the past decade.

🍎 Attrition and funding inequities exacerbate the problem.

Education reporter Maddie Hanna breaks down the full stats on the shortage, and what could be done to improve them.

👀 Ogling: This new $50 million luxury resort in Wildwood Crest.

🦦 Squealing over: This river otter that took a selfie in Ridley Creek, and these Cape May Zoo capybaras finding love in their own version of The Bachelor.

💡 Heeding: These tips for Peco customers, who have been targeted by scam callers since a recent system upgrade.

Photo of the day

West Philadelphia native and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson told Temple graduates at commencement to keep their community close.

