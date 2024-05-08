The Parker administration dismantled a Kensington encampment this morning

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration dismantled a homeless encampment in Kensington early Wednesday morning and moved people living on the street out of the area.

The activity was expected to begin at about 8 a.m. Wednesday, but shortly after 7, no one appeared to be living on the street in the targeted area. It was unclear where the dozens of people remaining in the area moved to. City officials are expected to brief reporters later Wednesday morning.

Roads around the 3000 and 3100 blocks of Kensington Avenue were barricaded with bike racks, sidewalks were blocked to pedestrians, and dozens of police officers were in the vicinity. As rain poured, city sanitation workers cleared away tents and pushed trash off the streets.

By about 8:20 a.m., Deputy Police Commissioner Pedro Rosario and other top police brass were touring the cleared-out area alongside city outreach workers. Two members of City Council were also on scene.

The city estimates that about 675 people are living on the street in Kensington, but only about 75 have been consistently living in the targeted stretch. Over the last several weeks, there have been fewer than 10 tents on the street.

Eva Fitch, a harm reduction advocate who came to the scene to offer help to people living there, said there were about 30 unhoused people in the area at about 7 a.m. when police started cordoning off the area with tape.

Fitch said many people in the encampment assumed the advocates — who are not affiliated with the city — were city outreach workers arriving to take them to shelters. But, Fitch said, she didn’t see outreach workers on the street, just police who eventually escorted her and other advocates out of the area.

She said she helped lift a woman who appeared to be suffering from a serious infection into a wheelchair and police escorted them from the area.

“As we were trying to move her, the cops surrounded us in a circle, about 20 cops to seven of us,” she said. “Street cleaners were spraying water next to her as she was trying to get into the chair.”

Fitch said police told people outreach workers were on their way, but that many left on their own as the street was cordoned off.

Brian Parkhill, who owns a drug recovery center, was working in the area Wednesday and said the city “came in and broke everybody up and pushed them out early this morning.”

He said he was working to connect with people who fled onto side streets to try to connect them with treatment. Parkhill said he ultimately supports the city’s efforts.

“It’s terrible. It’s a humanitarian crisis,” he said. “It was something that had to be done.”

The encampment clearing is the most visible action the mayor’s new administration has taken yet in Kensington, a neighborhood long plagued by open drug dealing and use and where Parker has vowed to restore stability. Top officials have cast the encampment clearing as separate from a longer-term plan for Kensington — one that includes a significant law enforcement component and arrests for some low-level offenses. That phase is expected to begin within weeks.

The city has had a policy on clearing encampments since 2017, which includes giving people at least a 30-day notice of the eviction. City outreach workers also created a list of everyone sleeping in the camp.

Noelle Foizen, the director of the city’s Overdose Response Unit, said the city has had more than 700 conversations with people living in the encampment and about two dozen accepted connections to treatment or shelter. She said outreach workers offered people spaces in recovery houses, addiction treatment facilities, and shelters — including “low-barrier” ones where people who continue using drugs can stay.

“These are at times really difficult conversations,” she said. “People don’t always want to engage with the teams. But the fact they were able to have that many conversations and placement is a testament to the work of the outreach teams.”

Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer told City Council members during a hearing Monday that people would “absolutely, unequivocally” not be arrested during the separate Wednesday encampment clearing if they refuse to accept treatment or shelter services.

With the rise of xylazine, an animal tranquilizer now added to most of the city’s fentanyl that causes severe wounds, the city is also looking to ensure that people dealing with infections and abscesses find a place in facilities that can care for them. The city had a wound care van and a medic unit on site.

Rosalind Pichardo, founder of the advocacy organization Operation Save Our City, said city workers were in the area as early as 5 a.m. She said she watched as city workers swept around people sleeping on the street early Wednesday morning and was concerned about sanitation because some have open wounds.

“You can’t displace people like this and do it in a manner that’s inhumane. We have to treat people like humans and treat this as an opioid crisis and stop moving people around like cattle,” she said. “They will come back. There’s no real solution.”

During an encampment eviction, the city ensures that shelter and treatment is available for the people sleeping in a given encampment, said David Holloman, the interim director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services. But outreach workers also won’t turn away anyone on the street who approaches them seeking help.

“If someone wants to come in, we want to take an opportunity to change someone’s life,” he said.

For this encampment, Foizen said, the city has expanded outreach efforts, deploying staff for longer periods of time to speak to people living on the avenue. Outreach workers visited the camp from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and additional workers stopped by from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

“During our normal daytime engagement, we had four placements [into treatment or shelter]. With extended outreach, we had 24 placements,” she said. “We’re going to need to evaluate what was different — the time of day, or who was out there.”

The city also tries to track people who have entered shelter or treatment after other encampment clearings. According to the city’s fact sheet, about two-thirds of the dozens of people living in four large camps cleared along Lehigh Avenue in 2018 and 2019 entered housing. About 3% of those people are “likely homeless” now, and just one was likely still on the street in Kensington, the city said.