Don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes today, though we’re not expected to see any real accumulation.

Today’s top story is the fallout from comments made by Philly District Attorney Larry Krasner saying the city does not have “a crisis of crime.” Those remarks, after Philly already surpassed its annual homicide record, have generated quite a backlash.

And the empire of restaurateur Stephen Starr could be coming to a stadium, college campus, or office park cafeteria near you.

Comments made by District Attorney Larry Krasner about crime in the city have activists, some elected officials, and residents furious.

Krasner suggested Monday that, despite a gun violence epidemic that has claimed more than 500 lives this year, “we don’t have a crisis of crime.”

The data suggest otherwise:

It doesn’t help that Krasner spoke the same day the Temple community gathered seeking answers in the shooting death of student Samuel Collington. It’s the type of rhetoric that has many speaking out against what they see as a lack of sensitivity from the city’s chief prosecutor — with former Mayor Michael Nutter even raising the prospect that Krasner should resign.

Our reporters Mensah M. Dean, Max Marin, Dylan Purcell, and Craig R. McCoy have more on the fallout.

In a match made in Philly food heaven, Aramark — and its nationwide culinary footprint inside sports and entertainment venues, universities, businesses, and more — will acquire a minority ownership stake in Stephen Starr’s restaurant empire, “sharing creative and operational knowledge.”

Some numbers from the deal:

🍲 100 million: The number of people Aramark says it serves each year.

🥡 15: The number of restaurants Starr has in Philadelphia alone.

😋 20+: The number of Starr establishments across four states from New York to Florida, many with unique menus Aramark can select from.

💰 $9 billion: Aramark’s valuation as a Fortune 500 company.

Does that mean a college or university Aramark serves might get a Buena Onda taco spot in its food court? It could. What about a version of Buddakan coming to an office park near you? Stay tuned.

Our food writer Michael Klein has more of the details and the possibilities from this deal.

Sylvester Stallone is heading back to the big screen and we have the details on his new mob drama, Kansas City, heading to the streaming outlet Paramount+. Today’s question: Considering we all know Stallone as Rocky, can you name the year the first movie in the Rocky series hit theaters? The answer and more on Stallone’s latest endeavor can be found here.

