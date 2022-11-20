It’s getting chilly out there.

In today’s newsletter:

🎨 Eye-opening: The Barnes is offering a rare chance to get beneath the surface of Modigliani’s paintings.

⚠️ Urgent: Crimes close to campus impact city students, but schools aren’t required to report them. Should the law change?

🍺 Interesting: Let’s talk about the rules governing New Jersey breweries unique to the state.

— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

It’s time to see the artwork of Amedeo Modigliani like you’ve never seen it before.

The recently opened “Modigliani Up Close” exhibit at the Barnes is illuminating what lies beneath the surface of the modernist artist’s works. Of course, he’s renowned the world over for the geometric curves of his subjects that stare back at you. But now the museum is giving us a rare view of his process that takes you beneath the surface to see what lies hidden underneath the catalog of 50 pieces.

What’s different: The Hecht Museum in Haifa examined his artwork closely with X-ray technology to find “ghostly underpinnings.” Attentive museum-goers will be able to see hidden portraits and sketches, and even a possible self-portrait.

Modigliani often used the canvas as a sketchbook, drawing and redrawing his subjects. Catch the highlights in our list of six hidden gems.

And be sure to read Stephan Salisbury comprehensive insider’s guide to the exhibit and its focus on the artist’s “funky” process.🔑

What you should know today

❓Pop Quiz❓

What cheese is not included from Patti LaBelle’s macaroni and cheese in our very Philly Friendsgiving spread story that Taylor featured on Thursday?

A) mild cheddar

B) sharp cheddar

C) Provolone

D) Velveeta

Find out if you remember the answer.

🧩 Unscramble the Anagram 🧩

We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Send us your own original anagram to unscramble if you’d like. Email us if you know the answer.

Who the Eagles were playing when the city’s fans booed Santa Claus himself at the “Great Santa Snowball Debacle of 1968″?

AMARA BY PASTY

Photo of the Day

🎶 Though there’s grinning and mandolining in sunny Italy // The beginning has just begun when the sun goes down. 🎶

👋🏽 Tonight I’m making pasta with my friend in South Philly. And tomorrow, I leave for Europe. I’ll be all over Italy, Denmark, and Sweden for two weeks to celebrate my birthday and life itself. I leave you in the capable hands of the team, and I’ll be back for my annual holiday edition.