It was a great Sunday, watching both the Eagles come from behind for a much-needed victory and runners shutting down Center City for the first Broad Street Run since before the pandemic.

Also, today is Indigenous People’s Day in Philadelphia. Not The Day Formerly Known as Columbus Day and not Columbus Day. If you’re wondering what that means, reporter Grace Dickinson has this explainer.

Despite organizers suggesting that crowds stay away from the annual Broad Street Run, a good number still came out with signs and noisemakers in support of the 10,000-plus racers who took part.

After a year off Broad Street, the run returned under cloudy skies as serious racers — and even someone wearing a hot dog costume (that’s right, I saw you) — took off down the 10-mile course. Distance runner Dennis Kipkosgei was the first male finisher crossing the line at 46:13, while Allie Kieffer held it down for the women’s group at 52:56.

If you took to the streets in support of the runners yesterday, you should know how much it mattered.

“Believe it or not, the energy the people give you keeps you going,” said West Philly runner Ron Allen. “When you hear people cheering at mile seven and your legs feel like lead, their cheers give you hope.”

Inquirer reporter Valerie Russ covered Sunday’s run, and photographers Tom Gralish and Monica Herndon captured quite a morning to remember.

Today is not Columbus Day in Philly, because officially, Philadelphia doesn’t recognize Columbus Day anymore (Pennsylvania and the federal government still do).

This even as a legal battle rages over the boxed Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza. The latest: A judge on Saturday overruled another judge who had ruled that the statue should come out of the box, meaning it was still covered for Sunday’s parade celebrating Italian heritage.

Reporter Grace Dickinson explains what’s going on.

I’ll admit it, I turned the TV off — and then turned it back on.

At halftime, with the Eagles trailing 15-6 and the momentum in the Panthers’ favor, I couldn’t bring myself to watch a potential fourth loss of the season. Instead, Eagles fans were treated to a dominant second-half performance by QB Jalen Hurts en route to the team’s second win of the season (2-3), with a head of steam heading into a Thursday night battle against Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:20 p.m., NFL Network).

Inquirer beat writer Josh Tolentino has this analysis of the Birds victory. For even more Eagles, are you a subscriber to the all-new Inquirer Sports Daily newsletter? It’s legit.

📖 Reading: This piece from the Atlantic on how misinformation is being spread as amplified propaganda from the places and people you’d least expect.

👻 Checking out: Inquirer writer Nick Vadala rounded up a list of spooky venues and events for those of us who enjoy scaring ourselves.

👀 Keeping an eye on: How the Sixers plan to make up defensively for the loss of Ben Simmons. Say what you want about the guy, but that was his strong suit.

“[In 2021], I think we, as a country, need to make every day National Coming Out Day. There’s never a wrong time to tell your truth. Whether it happens Oct. 11, Oct. 12, or any day of the year, it is still cause for celebration. I am convinced someone in the world is coming out each and every day. And that love and acceptance is received in return.” Jobert E. Abueva in an opinion piece on why every day needs to be National Coming Out Day.

Journalists may be winning Nobel Peace Prizes but here in America we still need journalists to be better about understanding the real threats right outside their door, writes Inquirer national columnist Will Bunch .

Change the way breast cancer research is studied or Black and brown women will continue to suffer, Christine Edmonds and Oluwadamilola Fayanju writes in this guest op-ed.

