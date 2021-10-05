Union leader John J. Dougherty and Philadelphia City Councilmember Bobby Henon are headed to court, more than two years after they were charged in a federal bribery and corruption case. The outcome could shape the future of organized labor, politics, and public corruption investigations in the city for years to come.

Here’s a recap of the latest developments and recent coverage:

Jury selection

Day 1, Oct. 4: The twelve jurors who will decide the fates of Dougherty and Henon were selected on the trial’s opening day. But as the selection process played out, Dougherty showed up brimming with confidence, predicting from the outset that he would be acquitted and condemning federal authorities’ efforts over more than a decade to bring a case against him.

The set-up: Bobby Henon has called John Dougherty his “best friend,” a valued constituent and an unwavering ally over decades in the fight to advance the cause of organized labor in the city. Federal prosecutors paint him as Henon’s puppet master who bought his vote with a steady stream of bribes. The question of which version of their relationship is closer to the truth will be put to a federal jury starting this week, as their long-delayed bribery trial begins.

