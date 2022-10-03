Expect more rain today.

In today’s newsletter, an enterprising start-up thinks it can, thinks it can, thinks it can (Thomas reference!) run the Northeast Corridor better than Amtrak, and we get into whether that tracks.

And it’s the season for pumpkin pitching and corn mazes, so we have a full guide to the best of fall.

I’m fascinated by the dreamers, the iconoclasts, the people who ask “Is this any way to run a railroad?”

Meet Scott R. Spencer. His passenger-rail start-up has a plan to supercharge Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor service. There would be a single fleet of high-speed trains carrying coach, business and first-class passengers between Washington and Boston, with more frequent runs and extended Amtrak service to 30 new stops adjacent to the corridor — including Jenkintown and Center City.

It’s all based on railroad logistics Spencer helped develop working on SEPTA’s Center City commuter tunnel project nearly 40 years ago. It united two regional rail systems and enabled Philadelphia to be the first U.S. city to run commuter trains through downtown. Could it work? Amtrak says no. Take a ride and see what you think.

If we must say goodbye to summer, we may well get the gang together and head to one of the Philly-area farms for pumpkins, hayrides, and the best of the fests.

🌽 Mild frights: There’s a scarecrow festival, a miniature railroad to ride, and new this year: a two-acre corn maze to lose yourself in at Bountiful Acres Garden Center.

🎃 All pumpkin everything: There’s pumpkin bowling, pumpkin ring toss, straw mountain you can slide down, and a patch you can pick your pumpkin out of at Charlann Farms.

🍎Very close to Philly: Pumpkinland is back here and there’s apple picking, hayrides, corn and straw bale mazes at my personal favorite, Linvilla Orchards.

Keep reading for the full list of the best of fall shenanigans in Berks, Bucks, Burlington, Camden, Chester, Delaware, Hunterdon, Lancaster, Mercer, and Montgomery Counties. To the full best of fall guide.

🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠

Know your squares. What’s not one of the Philadelphia squares?

A) Franklin Square

B) Logan Square

C) Rittenhouse Square

D) Fitler Square

Anagram

Philly’s own former Prince of Pessimism said it. “Words have no power to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality.”

Hint: Everyone’s always raving about him in October.

ALANE PLEDGEOR

Photo of the Day

