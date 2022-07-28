There could be rain.

And there could be consequences. We’re talking about the role Jan. 6 could play in Pennsylvania’s election this fall.

Meanwhile, we run down 24 hot new restaurants.

The summer hearings on the Jan. 6 riot have reinforced the direct line between Pennsylvania and the attack that tried to subvert American democracy.

This fall’s election will test whether there are political consequences for the Pennsylvania Republicans who played significant roles on Jan. 6 — or if they’ll grow more empowered ahead of the next presidential race, when Donald Trump could again be on the ballot and Pennsylvania will again be a pivotal battleground in deciding who wins the presidency.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), who helped push “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theories and crossed police barricades at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is running for governor. If he wins, the secretary of state he appoints will oversee the 2024 election. He says he didn’t enter the Capitol that day, but has made clear his disdain for the lawful 2020 result.

Read Jonathan’s whole story unpacking it all.

I’m noticing comparatively few splashy restaurant projects on the immediate horizon in Philadelphia, but the ones in the works are an interesting bunch: Peruvian chicken, Filipino home cooking, conveyor-belt sushi, a long-awaited Afrocentric grocery cafe, high-end vegan food, and even a dumpling joint that will serve you through a window, like the old Horn & Hardart Automat.

The Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs, meanwhile, have seen a lot of action. That said, Stephen Starr has two newcomers coming downtown: a sports bar called Bankroll in Center City and a restaurant at the Wells Fargo Center called Adrian. Yo! Read on for the full list.

What you should know today

Photo of the day

Treat yourself to a photo gallery of Eagles training camp to see the players’ antics with fans wearing million-watt smiles lensed by Heather Khalifa.

Your Philly Memory

This memorable concert experience comes from Deborah T., who responded to Katie Krzaczek’s question about your essential Philly concert memory. “The first was my very first big venue concert ... at the Spectrum seeing Emerson Lake and Palmer and second on program was Yes. This was in 1971 and the tickets only cost $5.00! Although my friends and I went primarily to see ELP, I was not familiar with this group called Yes (their first US tour} but I, and from the crowd’s reaction, was blown away by their performance!”

