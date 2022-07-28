There could be rain.
And there could be consequences. We’re talking about the role Jan. 6 could play in Pennsylvania’s election this fall.
Meanwhile, we run down 24 hot new restaurants.
If you see this 🔑 in today’s newsletter, that means we’re highlighting our exclusive journalism. You need to be a subscriber to read these stories.
📧 A section all about you. What’s the one thing you must do in Philly before summer ends? Write to me with your essential Philly must-do and I’ll feature the most interesting ones here this Sunday. I’ll do some of them, too.
— Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
🎤 And now I’m handing the microphone over to national political reporter Jonathan Tamari, one half of the duo behind our politics newsletter, PA 2022:
The summer hearings on the Jan. 6 riot have reinforced the direct line between Pennsylvania and the attack that tried to subvert American democracy.
This fall’s election will test whether there are political consequences for the Pennsylvania Republicans who played significant roles on Jan. 6 — or if they’ll grow more empowered ahead of the next presidential race, when Donald Trump could again be on the ballot and Pennsylvania will again be a pivotal battleground in deciding who wins the presidency.
State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin), who helped push “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theories and crossed police barricades at the Capitol on Jan. 6, is running for governor. If he wins, the secretary of state he appoints will oversee the 2024 election. He says he didn’t enter the Capitol that day, but has made clear his disdain for the lawful 2020 result.
Read Jonathan’s whole story unpacking it all.
🎤 And now I’m handing the microphone over to the reporter Mike Klein, author of our food newsletter, Let’s Eat:
I’m noticing comparatively few splashy restaurant projects on the immediate horizon in Philadelphia, but the ones in the works are an interesting bunch: Peruvian chicken, Filipino home cooking, conveyor-belt sushi, a long-awaited Afrocentric grocery cafe, high-end vegan food, and even a dumpling joint that will serve you through a window, like the old Horn & Hardart Automat.
The Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs, meanwhile, have seen a lot of action. That said, Stephen Starr has two newcomers coming downtown: a sports bar called Bankroll in Center City and a restaurant at the Wells Fargo Center called Adrian. Yo! Read on for the full list.
What you should know today
We crunched the numbers on Philly loans from Trident — the company that has agreed to pay $20 million in a redlining settlement — and they went to whiter and wealthier neighborhoods.
So, was Doug Mastriano Trump’s Pennsylvania “point person” in the fake elector plot? Or barely even involved? The campaign remains silent.
Meet three Philly billionaires who want that new 76ers arena, and another one who might prefer the players to stay where they are. 🔑
Meanwhile, we asked you what the 76ers arena should be named, and here’s what you said.
Temple named a Delaware State Police captain and educator as VP of public safety.
You better believe Bruce Springsteen’s manager has addressed enraged fans blinded by the prices in the thousands thanks to Ticketmaster’s sliding scale, and he had plenty to say.
Best known for summer staples like tomatoes and sweet corn, Cumberland County in Jersey is also putting out something else pretty sweet: new warehouse space.
Read me. This is the tale of two versions of Alice in Wonderland: one is a play, the other a musical. 🔑
Columnist Elizabeth Wellington writes that “perhaps the character playing Rosita should have watched more Sesame Street.”
A Transplant Games competitor repping Philly shares why his liver donor not only saved his life but gave him a thriving one.
Enjoy fine dining from the best seat in your house with a new restaurant subscription platform for fancy-shmancy takeout.
Local coronavirus numbers: Here’s your daily look at the latest COVID-19 data.
🧠 Philly Trivia Time 🧠
What company founded in Philly in the 1920s still owns the patent for the Choco Taco?
A) Jack & Jill Ice Cream
B) Taco Bell
C) Living Your Mas Life
D) Stone Cold Creamery
Find out if you know the answer.
Photo of the day
Treat yourself to a photo gallery of Eagles training camp to see the players’ antics with fans wearing million-watt smiles lensed by Heather Khalifa.
Your Philly Memory
This memorable concert experience comes from Deborah T., who responded to Katie Krzaczek’s question about your essential Philly concert memory. “The first was my very first big venue concert ... at the Spectrum seeing Emerson Lake and Palmer and second on program was Yes. This was in 1971 and the tickets only cost $5.00! Although my friends and I went primarily to see ELP, I was not familiar with this group called Yes (their first US tour} but I, and from the crowd’s reaction, was blown away by their performance!”
👋You’re almost to the weekend. There are 40 days left of summer. Make every summer day count!