Waiting to be cast out | Morning Newsletter

Norristown wants to move homeless encampments. But there’s nowhere for them to go.

About 20 homeless encampments in the borough expect to be cleared in the coming weeks, with no plans to store people’s confiscated property, according to advocates.

Officials have not confirmed or denied what advocates call a “sweep” of an estimated 160 people living mostly in tents in various parts of the municipality. But a spokesperson for Peco said individuals living in tents on land along the Schuylkill River Trail in Norristown “will need to relocate” at an unspecified time so “hazardous waste and trash” can be removed.

Homelessness is a prevailing issue in the borough, with 21% of the population of about 35,000 living in poverty. Residents, advocates and those experiencing homelessness coexist in a tense environment.

Sources close to the issue have said county officials are against any potential sweeps, but feel powerless to stop them.

In their own words: “They’re moving us around like we’re dirt. It makes you feel unstable. Things are falling apart fast.” That’s Adam Edgington, 41, a former salesman. He and his wife have lived in a tent on the Peco site since the fall.

Some complain that because Norristown is home to numerous substance abuse and mental health programs, outsiders are drawn to the borough, then live off the grid.

What you should know today

The handwritten sign hung on the door of the newsstand at 30th Street Station. It offered one final headline from a shop that will carry no more. “No newspapers,” it read, underlined four times for emphasis.

That’s because earlier this month Faber, the New Jersey-based newsstand and bookseller, stopped selling newspapers at its 30th Street location. The store’s shelves remain stocked with magazines, periodicals, books, snacks, greeting cards, and travel trinkets. But the iconic station’s sole newsagent is now a newsstand without newspapers.

The explanation, sadly, is old news. Nearly no one was buying them.

Slumping sales would hardly come as a surprise. Not in the Age of Smartphones. Not when the pandemic only worsened the newspaper industry’s existential struggle to survive its digital transformation. And not as newsstands themselves, like coin-operated newspaper boxes before them, slowly disappear.

Still, under the station’s vast, gilded ceiling, it is easy to conjure days long past. Sepia-toned days when the tops of broadsheets poked over station benches. When newsagents in ink-stained aprons hollered out headlines from the city’s many daily papers.

❓Pop quiz❓

This Romanesque-style landmark in Center City celebrates its 150th birthday this year.

A) City Hall

B) Independence Hall

C) Masonic Temple

D) Mütter Museum

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: Dropshippers are mass-producing knockoff versions of a Philly artist’s design of this sparkly accessory worn by Beyoncé.

MARLBIRTHR ALO

Think you got it? Email us your best guess. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Russ Hoblitzell who correctly guessed Friday’s answer, Wildwood, with a memorable message to boot: “As the villain said to Liam Neeson in Taken ... GOOD LUCK!!!”

