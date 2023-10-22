New outreach to prevent overdoses| Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

We’re promised a mostly sunny and breezy Sunday with a high near 57.

In North Philadelphia, overdose deaths have been rising sharply and people often lack access to addiction resources. Our lead story follows city workers embarking on a new program to reach residents directly.

City outreach workers are knocking on thousands of doors to give lifesaving overdose reversal drugs directly to residents in North Philadelphia neighborhoods, where overdose deaths have been rising sharply and people often lack access to addiction resources.

To reach as many people as possible, outreach workers are targeting everyone in the community — not just people known to use drugs, or their loved ones.

The city’s goal is to visit some 100,000 homes in “hot spot” zip codes like 19140. Eighty-five people died of overdoses there in 2022.

The bigger picture: Only Kensington’s 19134 zip code saw more overdose deaths in 2022. Since 2017, overdoses have increased by 77% in 19140, an area that includes Hunting Park, Nicetown-Tioga and Franklinville.

So far, outreach workers from the city’s community engagement arm, Philly Counts, have knocked on some 2,400 doors and spoken directly to 411 residents. They hand out tote bags filled with naloxone (the opioid overdose-reversing drug), testing strips that can detect fentanyl (the deadly synthetic opioid), and pamphlets outlining city resources — including treatment options.

The hope is that the new program could help the city reach people who are ashamed to tell anyone that they use drugs — or don’t know where to turn for help.

Notable quote: “Drug use affects everyone,” said Takia Anderson, a Philly Counts canvasser. “It’s not just a North Philly issue — it’s a people issue.”

Keep reading about how this new effort helps equip the community to prevent overdoses.

What you should know today

A few months before Lillian Izzard took over as principal of Edison High, she walked through the sprawling school on West Luzerne Street with a notebook.

She took pictures of tiles stained with water damage, broken hydration stations, and trophy cases with no glass.

It felt like a metaphor: Izzard was taking over a school that had a tough reputation. From long-term staff vacancies and high turnover, to hall-walkers and other student safety and behavior issues, a lot of work had to be done to revamp the building that looked like a place you wanted to get out of fast.

A little more than a year in, Izzard has made serious strides in turning around what had been regarded as one of the district’s toughest schools.

Continue reading on Izzard’s efforts to change the struggling school from the inside out.

