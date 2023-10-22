New outreach to prevent overdoses| Morning Newsletter
And turning a troubled school around
The Morning Newsletter
We’re promised a mostly sunny and breezy Sunday with a high near 57.
In North Philadelphia, overdose deaths have been rising sharply and people often lack access to addiction resources. Our lead story follows city workers embarking on a new program to reach residents directly.
— Paola Pérez (@pdesiperez, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
City outreach workers are knocking on thousands of doors to give lifesaving overdose reversal drugs directly to residents in North Philadelphia neighborhoods, where overdose deaths have been rising sharply and people often lack access to addiction resources.
To reach as many people as possible, outreach workers are targeting everyone in the community — not just people known to use drugs, or their loved ones.
The city’s goal is to visit some 100,000 homes in “hot spot” zip codes like 19140. Eighty-five people died of overdoses there in 2022.
The bigger picture: Only Kensington’s 19134 zip code saw more overdose deaths in 2022. Since 2017, overdoses have increased by 77% in 19140, an area that includes Hunting Park, Nicetown-Tioga and Franklinville.
So far, outreach workers from the city’s community engagement arm, Philly Counts, have knocked on some 2,400 doors and spoken directly to 411 residents. They hand out tote bags filled with naloxone (the opioid overdose-reversing drug), testing strips that can detect fentanyl (the deadly synthetic opioid), and pamphlets outlining city resources — including treatment options.
The hope is that the new program could help the city reach people who are ashamed to tell anyone that they use drugs — or don’t know where to turn for help.
Notable quote: “Drug use affects everyone,” said Takia Anderson, a Philly Counts canvasser. “It’s not just a North Philly issue — it’s a people issue.”
Keep reading about how this new effort helps equip the community to prevent overdoses.
What you should know today
Phillies need to win just one more game to make it into the World Series after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series Saturday night.
Two people were killed Saturday in a fiery crash on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike involving a tanker truck and “two other vehicles.”
The union musicians of the Philadelphia Orchestra approved a new contact Saturday night, more than a month after their last contract expired and over two months following a strike authorization vote.
Police are investigating shots being fired Friday night in a parking area at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township. One person suffered a minor injury.
As Philadelphia police sought to apprehend the suspects involved in the fatal shooting of Officer Richard Mendez in an airport parking garage Oct. 12, they analyzed evidence including ballistics, cell phone records, and items found at the scene. But one key piece of evidence was missing: Surveillance video of the crime.
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened Saturday to let a trickle of desperately needed aid into the besieged Palestinian territory for the first time since Israel sealed it off following Hamas’ bloody rampage two weeks ago.
A Common Pleas Court judge sided with a Pennridge father in his battle for records of library books checked out by staff members, finding the district manipulated reports in a “coverup.”
The Birds will host Miami on Sunday night as they look to bounce back from their first loss of the season. Here’s who the experts in the local and national media are picking.
A few months before Lillian Izzard took over as principal of Edison High, she walked through the sprawling school on West Luzerne Street with a notebook.
She took pictures of tiles stained with water damage, broken hydration stations, and trophy cases with no glass.
It felt like a metaphor: Izzard was taking over a school that had a tough reputation. From long-term staff vacancies and high turnover, to hall-walkers and other student safety and behavior issues, a lot of work had to be done to revamp the building that looked like a place you wanted to get out of fast.
A little more than a year in, Izzard has made serious strides in turning around what had been regarded as one of the district’s toughest schools.
Continue reading on Izzard’s efforts to change the struggling school from the inside out.
❓Pop quiz
A former NFL star left a big tip at a Bahama Breeze in Cherry Hill. It was a welcome gift for the server, who waits tables to supplement her teacher’s salary.
Who was the star?
A) Rashad Jennings
B) Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson
C) Brandon Brooks
D) None of the above
Think you know? Check the answer here.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
Hint: Ring the bell
BRAZE NAPKIN STICK
We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Email us if you know the answer. Cheers to Richelle Maestro, who correctly guessed Friday’s answer: New Hope.
Photo of the day
🎶 For today’s Sunday track, we’re listening to: “Why do my realities take over all my dreams? / Why does all the purest love get filtered through machines?” 🎶
👋🏽 Taylor is off tomorrow, so I’ll be back Monday to help you start your week off right. Thanks for reading.