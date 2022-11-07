Expect partly sunny skies with a high of 75.

Today’s newsletter edition is all about politics ahead of Election Day. We have a plethora of guides, tips, and general political news to have you covered before tomorrow.

But first, let’s start with some analysis. Pennsylvania has the spotlight again as it finds itself at the center of America’s tumultuous political climate.

Our lead story dives into what’s on the line tomorrow.

The entire country will be watching as Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday.

Remember: Pennsylvania, the fifth most populous state, is a mix of liberal, moderate, and conservative voters. It’s a bellwether for the national mood and voters’ shifting preferences.

Democrats are warning that abortion rights, voting laws, and the future of fair elections are under threat across the country.

Meanwhile, Republicans are concerned about rising costs of living and crime.

Pay attention: This is the public’s first formal chance to weigh in on President Joe Biden’s presidency as inflation and the economy are the top concerns in public opinion polls.

Continue reading to learn more about the potential impact of Pennsylvania’s elections.

If you’re voting in person, polls open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m.

Ideally, things should go smoothly but stuff happens. We broke down some possible problems and how you can fix them.

What should I do if I show up to my usual polling place and find out that it moved?

Find your polling place using the Department of State’s Polling Place Search tool at tinyurl.com/PAPollingPlace. Location changes had to be finalized 20 days before Election Day, and the tool should be up to date. If you still can’t find your polling location, contact your local election office.

What if I signed up to vote by mail but now want to vote in person?

Bring your mail ballot with you when you vote. You must surrender your mail ballot to your polling location to vote in person. If you no longer have your mail ballot, or it never arrived, you can vote by provisional ballot.

Keep reading for more solutions to potential voting hiccups on Election Day.

What election news you should know today

What we’re...

👓 Reviewing: The Inquirer’s endorsement guide.

🗳️ Providing: The ultimate voter guide to the 2022 Pennsylvania election. Your questions about City Council special elections, the U.S. Senate race, ballot questions and so much more are here in this one-stop shop.

❗Warning: There’s a lot of election season misinformation. Be prepared and learn how to debunk it in minutes.

