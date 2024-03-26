A Northeast political showdown | Morning Newsletter
And a mother’s search for answers.
Good morning, Philly. On this cloudy Tuesday, I’m heartened that warmer temps seem here to stay.
Today we’re taking a close look at a crucial, and unusual, primary race in the Far Northeast’s 172nd District, where two members of powerful Democratic families will go head to head.
Plus, a mother whose son died by suicide is suing after a Philadelphia police officer allegedly took a photo at the scene, and it ended up on social media.
Read on for these stories and plenty more.
— Julie Zeglen
The next Election Day is Tuesday, April 23.
Pennsylvanians will choose their parties’ nominees for offices including president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state House and Senate. These primaries will set up November matchups, which could tip the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.
Case in point: The 172nd House District.
This primary is an usual one for the Far Northeast district. For one, the incumbent, State Rep. Kevin Boyle, does not have the backing of his party after a February outburst at a Montco bar. His challenger in the Democratic race, Sean Dougherty, hosted his campaign kick-off event mere days ago. Both come from politically powerful families.
And both of the district’s Republican candidates, Aizaz Gill and Patrick Gushue, insist they can flip the seat — which could, in turn, flip the state house, where Dems currently hold a narrow one-seat majority. Government reporter Gillian McGoldrick explains the stakes.
P.S. Check out The Inquirer’s interactive Pa. 2024 Primary Voters Guide where we’ll walk you through what your ballot will look like, and provide important context about the candidates and races.
Karen Brookins’ son, Marcus Boone, died by suicide two years ago. Today, she is mired in not only her grief, but also her fury over how Philadelphia police officers treated her firstborn immediately after his death.
Brookins has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that soon after Boone jumped from an I-95 overpass on March 18, 2022, an officer took a graphic photo at the scene. The image later circulated the internet and ended up in the hands of a stranger, who unknowingly showed it to the grieving mother.
“This is my world. This is my son,” she told The Inquirer’s Ellie Rushing. “And they’re taking pictures and sending it around? Why?”
Rushing spoke with Boone’s family members as they continue their search for answers.
If you or someone you know is suicidal, help is available: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers help in more than 150 languages. Call or text 988. En Español, marca al 1-888-628-9454. If you’re deaf or hard of hearing, call 1-800-799-4889.
What you should know today
Blanche Carney, the commissioner of Philadelphia’s Department of Prisons, is retiring. Her departure comes amid years of turmoil, including a troubling number of homicides and deaths inside the facilities and the escape of four people within just six months.
Philly is getting $1 million to pilot the nationally-tested “Handle With Care” initiative and train 400 teachers and police officers to help students who experience trauma.
A team led by University of Pennsylvania scientists has discovered three genetic variants that offer the first strong clues as to why glaucoma disproportionately affects Black people.
The now-shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital will pay $32 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman who alleged that the hospital’s negligence seriously injured her son during birth.
Who is Jeff Yass? Meet the richest man in Pennsylvania and the biggest donor in the 2024 election so far.
Bucks County filed a lawsuit against Big Oil companies alleging that they have deceived the public for decades about fossil fuel’s role in climate change, causing “catastrophic impacts” for the county from severe weather.
A South Jersey tech start-up is being sued for denying parental leave to a New York-based former employee.
The former John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls’ High School building, closed since 2021, could become the site of a Philadelphia charter school.
Inquirer restaurant critic Craig LaBan highlights the legacy and impact of Margaret Kuo, who looks back on her 50-year career as her flagship Chinese restaurant closes in Wayne.
In 2024, Imhotep Charter is building a new kind of football program — a girls’ flag football team. It’s a sign of success for the Eagles’ league.
