A Northeast political showdown | Morning Newsletter

Good morning, Philly. On this cloudy Tuesday, I’m heartened that warmer temps seem here to stay.

Today we’re taking a close look at a crucial, and unusual, primary race in the Far Northeast’s 172nd District, where two members of powerful Democratic families will go head to head.

Plus, a mother whose son died by suicide is suing after a Philadelphia police officer allegedly took a photo at the scene, and it ended up on social media.

Read on for these stories and plenty more.

— Julie Zeglen (@juliezeglen, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

The next Election Day is Tuesday, April 23.

Pennsylvanians will choose their parties’ nominees for offices including president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and state House and Senate. These primaries will set up November matchups, which could tip the balance of power in both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

Case in point: The 172nd House District.

This primary is an usual one for the Far Northeast district. For one, the incumbent, State Rep. Kevin Boyle, does not have the backing of his party after a February outburst at a Montco bar. His challenger in the Democratic race, Sean Dougherty, hosted his campaign kick-off event mere days ago. Both come from politically powerful families.

And both of the district’s Republican candidates, Aizaz Gill and Patrick Gushue, insist they can flip the seat — which could, in turn, flip the state house, where Dems currently hold a narrow one-seat majority. Government reporter Gillian McGoldrick explains the stakes.

P.S. Check out The Inquirer’s interactive Pa. 2024 Primary Voters Guide where we’ll walk you through what your ballot will look like, and provide important context about the candidates and races.

Karen Brookins’ son, Marcus Boone, died by suicide two years ago. Today, she is mired in not only her grief, but also her fury over how Philadelphia police officers treated her firstborn immediately after his death.

Brookins has filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that soon after Boone jumped from an I-95 overpass on March 18, 2022, an officer took a graphic photo at the scene. The image later circulated the internet and ended up in the hands of a stranger, who unknowingly showed it to the grieving mother.

“This is my world. This is my son,” she told The Inquirer’s Ellie Rushing. “And they’re taking pictures and sending it around? Why?”

Rushing spoke with Boone’s family members as they continue their search for answers.

If you or someone you know is suicidal, help is available: The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline offers help in more than 150 languages. Call or text 988. En Español, marca al 1-888-628-9454. If you’re deaf or hard of hearing, call 1-800-799-4889.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

When is the best time to sell your home in the Philly area, according to a Realtor.com analysis?

A) Early spring — so, right about now

B) January

C) Mid-summer

D) Back-to-school time

What we're...

🐰 Booking: Easter brunch at one of these family-friendly spots.

🦉 Sweating over: The Inquirer’s Mascot Bracket. It’s a close one!

👻 Rewatching: Chester County-based M. Night Shyamalan’s best movies, with the help of this definitive ranking.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

This Philly hardcore band just made its NPR debut — and opened up the first Tiny Desk Concert mosh pit.

LOU SLOG

Cheers to Mary Beth Flynn, who correctly solved Monday’s anagram: Quinta Brunson is the Abbott Elementary showrunner returning to Temple University as a commencement speaker in May (go Owls!). And, as was announced yesterday, Brunson’s voice will be featured in a new animated version of “The Cat in the Hat.”

Photo of the day

Wishing you a smooth Tuesday, Philly. See you tomorrow.

