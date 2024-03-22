16 Easter brunch spots in Philadelphia

Easter brunch is a combination of two delicious culinary traditions: Sunday brunch and Easter dinner.

This year, on March 31, 16 Philadelphia-area restaurants are celebrating with special menus that include tasty creations like crème brûlée French toast, citrus-brined pork tenderloin, and expansive brunch buffets.

Choose your favorite and remember to book your reservations early.

In Old City, there’s a prix fixe brunch for Easter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where guests will choose from a selection of dishes across four courses at $80 per person. Dishes include roasted garden carrots, wagyu beef tartar, smoked salmon rosti, steak and eggs, and chocolate and banana pot de creme. Make reservations online.

📍 233 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-644-9395, 🌐 forsythiaphilly.com

At this lively restaurant and bar in Center City, book a table for a three-course prix-fixe for $60 per person. Easter brunch includes mimosas, family-style appetizers (think carb cakes and avocado toast), eggs Norvegese with smoked salmon, and ricotta pancakes, apple fritters, and assorted pastries (think coffee cake and cinnamon roll). Sunday brunch is 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit OpenTable to reserve.

📍 1620 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-985-1234, 🌐 patchworkphilly.com

Celebrate Easter Sunday at The Prime Rib at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia with a buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring an omelet station, French toast, rack of lamb, and poached shrimp. Enjoy a complimentary Bloody Mary, with the meal priced at $65 per person plus an 18% gratuity. Book on OpenTable.

📍 900 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 833-472-5483, 🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/dine-and-drink/the-prime-rib

In Center City, Bank & Bourbon will serve Easter brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Expect an assortment of pastries, buttermilk pancakes, omelets, steak, whole-roasted salmon, bourbon-glazed ham, and more for $70 per adult and $18 per child (12 and under). Book your table on Resy.com.

📍 1200 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-231-7300, 🌐 bankandbourbon.com

The Olde Bar is ready for you this holiday with Sunday brunch specials. Choose from crabcake Benedict or chicken and waffles for $27 per guest at a table. Enjoy libations from the build-your-own-cocktails tray. Kids get to munch on funfetti waffles for $12.

📍 126 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-253-3777, 🌐 theoldebar.com

Share a bread basket with olive oil cake and more, tortilla Española (Spanish omelet), and croquetas de jamon (ham croquettes). Then, choose from shakshuka, crab Benedict, sangria pancakes, braised lamb stew, and more for your main dish. Additional shared plates include pimentón (Spanish smoked paprika)-glazed bacon and Amada’s potato rösti (akin to a potato pancake). The brunch special is $40 per person. Reservations can be made on OpenTable or over the phone.

📍 217-219 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-625-2450, 🌐 philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

From 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 31, brunch is three courses for $45 per person plus a 20% service charge. Choose from honey yogurt, parsnip soup, endive salad, burrata, and whitefish croquettes to start. The main course includes a choice of ham and sunny eggs, eggs Benedict, a dry-aged burger with raclette cheese, and more. Dessert is an $8 supplement — there’s dark chocolate tart, lemongrass custard, and carrot cake. À la carte items include assorted pastries for $8 and house charcuterie for $25.

📍 306 Market St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-625-9425, 🌐 forkrestaurant.com

How about Easter brunch on the Delaware River? Head to Penn’s Landing and hop aboard at noon for a two-hour cruise with a buffet and views of the Philadelphia skyline. Enjoy pastries, pasta salad, birria-style chicken, oven-roasted salmon, a dessert station, and more on the water with family and friends. There will be a live DJ, cash bar, and Easter activities and games. Purchase from $82 online.

📍 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., 🌐 cityexperiences.com/philadelphia/city-cruises

You’ll find à la carte items for Easter Sunday, plus brunch available until 3 p.m. Choose from smoked salmon flatbread for $21, chorizo omelet for $18, and French toast with Grand Marnier and berries for $16. There are also bottomless mimosas and sangria for $28 per person, but everyone at the table must participate for this promotion — this promotion lasts until 2:30 p.m. for a maximum of two hours.

📍 212 Walnut St., 2nd Floor, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-238-0499, 🌐 positanocoast.net

This modern American tavern on Independence Mall offers à la carte holiday specials and a mimosa brunch for dine-in guests on Easter Sunday. Choose from limited-time dishes like a cold brew “tiramisu” mousse-filled bomboloni ($13) or an Italian Market frittata ($19). Enjoy a bottle of sparkling white and your choice of orange or cranberry juice for the mimosa brunch at $22 per person, available with any entrée purchase. Reserve your spot on OpenTable.

📍 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 215-923-2267, 🌐 redowltavern.com

Indulge in an all-day brunch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Easter Sunday at this Old City bistro. Dive into French-inspired brunch bites, including the popular chicken liver mousse for $14 and crème brûlée French toast for $26. There’s also a suite of cocktails — try an apple and pear-infused gin, Campari pommeau, ginger juice and green tea syrup sipper for $15 or a kumquat, jalapeno, and lemon zero-proof spicy margarita dupe for $10. The restaurant will also offer limited-time à la carte specials. Reservations are on OpenTable.

📍 52 S. Second St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19106, 📞 267-606-6316, 🌐 royalboucherie.com

Venture into this Southern-inspired restaurant, bar, and live music venue on Headhouse Square, and you’ll find a prix-fixe three-course brunch for $45 per person on Easter Sunday. Dig into lamb ribs, ham and eggs, and crème brûlée French toast. Choose between lemon tart, vanilla pana cotta, or chocolate pot de creme for dessert. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reservations are highly encouraged — book online or over the phone.

📍509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-558-2471, 🌐 thetwistedtail.com

Founding Farmers is open on the holiday and throughout Easter weekend with breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner menus. In the upstairs main dining room, enjoy an all-you-can-eat farmers market buffet brunch complete with fluffy eggs, buttermilk pancakes, classic lamb racks, flourless limoncello almond torte, and more ($34.99 per adult, $17.99 per child aged 7 to 12 years old). Head to the street-level dining room and bar area if you’re looking for a la carte breakfast items like scratch-made biscuits and beignets, egg scrambles, and waffles ($11.99 to $18.99). Be sure to make a reservation online as soon as possible.

📍255 Main St., Suite 180, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406, 📞 484-808-4008, 🌐 wearefoundingfarmers.com

Chefs Alex Hardy and Tara Buzan-Hardy dish out French ham and gruyère crêpes, crabcake Benedict, foie gras and waffles, and more with their Easter brunch menu. Venture out to Wayne for a $70 person meal on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and end the day with carrot cake or vanilla crème brûlée. Be sure to make reservations on Tock.

📍118 W Lancaster Ave, Wayne, Pa., 19087, 📞 610-964-9700, 🌐 atthetablewayne.com

Celebrate Easter Sunday brunch at Ocean Prime starting at 11 a.m., featuring unique cocktails like the citrus rhubarb mimosa and a special Bloody Mary, with warm cinnamon bread with cream cheese icing. Entrée highlights include brioche French toast with cinnamon sugar whipped mascarpone, a short rib surf and turf with lobster and gouda potato cake, and smoked salmon latke. For dinner, enjoy a special pine nut-crusted rack of lamb with accompaniments, available on the regular dinner menu. Online reservations are highly recommended.

📍124 South 15th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19102, 📞 215-563-0163, 🌐 ocean-prime.com/locations-menus/philadelphia

Enter the Logan Hotel for an à la carte brunch and dinner specials from executive chef Sonny Ingui this Easter Sunday.

For brunch, indulge in beef tenderloin Benedict ($38), hot chicken deviled eggs ($16), and croque madame ($19). You can also enjoy cocktail specials, including Spring Sunrise ($16) of tequila, white peach, grapefruit and grenadine, the Hop, Skip and Jump ($17) made with limoncello, gin and sparkling wine, and the Chocolate Bunny ($17) with Miletti chocolate liquor, Milagro reposado, Montenegro amaro, strawberry rose syrup and marshmallow creme. Reserve a seat on OpenTable.

📍1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103, 📞 215-963-2788, 🌐urbanfarmersteakhouse.com