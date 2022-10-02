It’s cooling off. And the rain is not over.

Positive psychology research has shown that gratitude is strongly associated with greater happiness, improved health, and stronger relationships.

And now, it may help you get into college. The University of Pennsylvania for the first time this year has asked applicants to write a short thank you note to someone they haven’t yet thanked and would like to acknowledge and if they feel like it, share the letter with that person and reflect on the experience. Penn says it’s something that actually can make students feel good in a process otherwise fraught with anxiety.

Some students told me it works. ”Try it,” suggests Penn psychology professor Angela Duckworth.

Do you remember why ducklings swim in single file behind one another from a story the one and only Taylor Allen told you about in a recent newsletter? A Nobel Prize winner and self-described “lucky duck” from West Chester — the scientist Frank Fish — said several mechanisms can explain this.

The Adam Granduciel-helmed Philly band that recently played in Camden and jokingly introduced one musician as the next coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.

RODGURSWAN

