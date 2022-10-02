The remains of one of the most destructive hurricanes in U.S. history finally dissipated on Saturday somewhere deep in Virginia. But Ian’s demise aside, the Philadelphia region is in for quite a nasty Sunday, with raw onshore winds due to persist into the workweek, forecasters said.

At the Shore, a wind advisory is in effect from 2 p.m. Sunday until 4 a.m. Monday, with gusts to 50 mph possible, the National Weather Service says. Minor tidal flooding is expected with high tide Sunday afternoon, and moderate flooding is anticipated Monday afternoon, meaning water levels 1 to 2 feet above the land.

Powerful and frequently gusty onshore winds from the northeast were due to continue Sunday morning into Monday afternoon, with the strongest gusts at the Shore.

» READ MORE: Here’s how to help people affected by hurricane Ian

“The waves are going to be building up,” said Sarah Johnson, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. “We could see waves nearing 8 feet, and it looks like this will continue into Tuesday.”

Some Jersey beaches almost certainly are going to be losing significant sand. “That is another concern,” she said.

A soaking rain is expected to move into the region before daybreak Sunday and continue well into the night, with showers possible Monday and Tuesday.

And at a time of year when the daylight hours are rapidly decreasing, let’s just say you probably won’t be needing the sunscreen for a while.

“For the next couple of days we’re not going to be seeing gray constantly, but it does look like it’s going to stay pretty cloudy,” she said. Not to mention sweater-friendly.

“The temperatures are going to be chilly,” said Rob Richards, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. “It’s going to be kind of a raw type of pattern.” Highs Sunday and Monday were forecast to reach the mid to upper 50s; normal highs are around 70.

A storm that is a distant cousin of Ian’s remnants is forecast to pop off the coast Sunday, and work in tandem with high pressure to the north to generate those onshore gales.

Up to an inch of rain is possible Sunday and Sunday night in Philadelphia, the weather service says. That actually could match or surpass the Ian-related rains in the city.

However, higher Ian-remnant amounts Friday night into Saturday were measured elsewhere, with 2 to 3 inches recorded in parts of Delaware and 2.65 inches by PennDot in Valley Forge.

Gusts past 50 mph were reported on Long Beach Island, Ocean City, and Dewey Beach, Del.

As so often happens, Ian ultimately became a hybrid, drawing fuel from two sources. It ripened into a hurricane on the strength of warm ocean waters, and as it moved north after its second landfall, on the South Carolina coast, it became more like a mid-latitude storm powered by temperature contrasts.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center announced that it would cease issuing Ian advisories since it was no longer in any way a tropical system. But it was not stripped of its legacy, as it will enter a hurricane hall of fame when its name almost certainly will be retired from the ones that are recycled every six years.

No immediate hurricane threats were evident in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, although the National Hurricane Center was monitoring a potential system off the African coast.

And after Tuesday, for now it appears that the Philadelphia region is in for a run of splendid weather, with sun and seasonable temperatures the rest of the week.

For the record, October is No. 1 among the months for the most “clear” days — defined as those with less than 30% cloud cover — with 10.5.

It will have some catching up to do.