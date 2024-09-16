💰 A must-win race | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hi, Philly. This week will be a bit cooler than last, with high temps expected to stay in the 70s.

With the help of Pennsylvania’s richest man, the state attorney general race is going to be an expensive one. We explain the stakes as Jeff Yass spends millions to get the Republican candidate elected in November.

And the Center City office market saw a surge of activity this summer after years of stagnation. But buildings are being sold for far less than they were once valued.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania have targeted the open seat for the powerful attorney general position as a must-win race. But voters may be seeing more of one of the top candidates in the run-up to November, thanks to the spending of the state’s richest man.

💰 The race to decide Pennsylvania’s next top prosecutor pits Republican nominee Dave Sunday, the York County district attorney, against Democrat Eugene DePasquale, a former state auditor general.

💰 Republicans are set to more than double Democrats’ spending on TV and streaming advertisements. Almost half of Republicans’ expected ad buys are from a PAC primarily funded by Jeff Yass, the billionaire cofounder of Susquehanna International Group.

💰 The funding comes as state AGs have played an increasingly important role in national politics in recent years.

Politics reporter Gillian McGoldrick explains why Yass’ contributions are so significant, and how DePasquale’s campaign is responding.

Some of the city’s biggest commercial properties — including the stately Bourse and Wanamaker buildings — changed hands this summer, selling for far less than their last sale prices.

The deals follow a weird few years for the Philadelphia office real estate market amid the pandemic and rise in remote work.

They could prompt a shift in who’s spending their time downtown, as some are destined to become hotels, apartments, or (cheaper) office spaces. In the case of the offices, reduced rents could bring in start-ups, nonprofits, and small businesses that couldn’t previously afford to be in Center City.

Commercial real estate reporter Jake Blumgart has the story.

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Doris Garcia Free, who describes an iconic convergence of fandoms:

On October 26, 2008, my husband, my brother-in-law, and I were on our way to the Wachovia Center to see The Who in concert. As we were riding an almost-empty NJ PATH train, there were a few people here and there dressed in Phillies red, but we were so excited about the concert that it was all background to us. However, the closer we got to Philly and then Citizens Bank Park, the subway car was getting more and more crowded with fans, and the red was everywhere. By the time we got to the end of the line, the car was jammed with Phillies fans ready for a good World Series time.

When we got to the Citizens Bank Park stop, we were all standing, ready to get off the train — then the doors opened and an enormous sea of Eagles’ fans green was in front of us. Their game had just ended, and having beaten the Atlanta Falcons 27-14, they were ready to party.

We stared at them, they stared back at us, and nobody moved.

Then, someone in the subway car started to clap and the green sea parted for the red. The station erupted with hoots, hollers, and the greatest communal feeling that we were all together in a city that we loved.

The convergence of these three events will live in my best-ever memories bank!

