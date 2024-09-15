Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro kicks off ‘Reproductive Freedom’ bus tour for Kamala Harris’ presidential bid

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday afternoon kicked off Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign’s “Fighting for Reproductive Freedom” bus tour inside the Independence Visitor Center in Old City, where he took aim at former President Donald Trump’s record on abortion and said that the western part of the state has seen an influx of women seeking “basic health care.”

“We have seen a dramatic increase, thousands of women, coming from West Virginia and Ohio, where they do not have the same level of reproductive freedom in those states, coming here to get basic health care, coming here to have an abortion if they so choose,” Shapiro told a seated crowd. “I made clear, our doors are open in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for women across all of these United States.”

Advertisement

Shapiro’s remarks were met with claps, cheers and nods of agreement from attendees inside the “Liberty View” event room. The popular governor, who has been stumping for the Harris-Walz ticket, blamed the increase on Trump’s “abortion bans.”

“I want you to know, there is only so much we can do here if Donald Trump is given the keys to the White House,” Shapiro said.

The Nov. 5 election will be the first presidential contest since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022 and states across the country enacted abortion bans.

Shapiro’s pitch to the Philadelphia crowd marked the start of the Pennsylvania leg of a nationwide Harris campaign bus tour focusing on one of the Democrat’s top issues, reproductive rights. The campaign plans to make more than a dozen stops across the key swing state in a bid to sway undecided voters in both parties.

Hadley Duvall, a Kentucky reproductive-rights advocate, joined Shapiro at the event. Duvall recalled how, at age 12, she stared at a positive pregnancy test while alone inside a bathroom. Her stepfather, who sexually abused her for half of her life, had impregnated her, she said.

Not even old enough to be considered a teenager, the tween was faced with motherhood.

”I was too young to really understand what was happening to me, but hearing that I had options was the first and the only thing that kept me able to hold on to hope,” Duvall, now 22, told the audience.

In a world before Roe v. Wade was overturned, Duvall was able to access an abortion in her native Kentucky. Since then, her state has enacted a ban that restricts abortion in almost all circumstances, including in cases of incest.

”I’ll ask [Trump] again and again, what is so beautiful about making a 12-year-old carry the child of their parent?,” Duvall said. “To tell a girl who has already been robbed of her childhood that you are now taking her future away, that’s unimaginable, but it’s happening. It’s happening across the country. It’s happening in this state.”

In Pennsylvania, abortion is accessible through the 23rd week of pregnancy, and in certain cases, when the health of the mother is at risk. Duvall warned that a Trump victory in November could imperil abortion rights. Duvall urged voters to remember, “Survivors don’t get to choose what state they are violated in.”

Meanwhile, outside the speaking event, a boisterous crowd of all ages, some holding up blue “Harris Walz” posters and signs reading, “Stop Trump’s abortion ban,” gathered to show their support for Harris and her vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

As more than 200 rally goers awaited Shapiro’s arrival, “Verte Ir,” a song by reggaetón singer Nicky Jam, played over the loud speakers near the podium. The music choice likely was a subtle jab at Trump, who last week mistakenly introduced Nicky Jam as a `she’ when the former president welcomed the singer onstage at a campaign rally in Las Vegas. The singer, who is male, was there to officially endorse Trump.

“Do you know Nicky? She’s hot,” Trump reportedly said from the stage just before the popular Latin music star joined him on stage. When he spotted the singer, Trump quickly corrected himself, “Oh, look, I’m glad he came up,” and then patted the singer’s shoulder.

Other songs played just before Shapiro spoke included: “Freedom” by Beyoncé, featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, which has become a kind of anthem for Harris’ campaign; and “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

Earlier in the day, Shapiro appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and lambasted Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican vice presidential nominee, for making debunked claims that Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, were eating people’s pets. Shapiro’s CNN appearance came on the heels of one by Vance in which he repeated the falsehood, which has subjected Springfield’s residents to hatred and racism.

“That was bonkers. Listen, the governor of Ohio, the mayor of that town, has said, `This is all made up. These are all lies. There is no truth to it,’ and the United States senator from Ohio just came on your show and blamed his own constituents for his own lies. This guy’s so pathetic, but the thing is, it is dangerous,” Shapiro told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday morning. “People’s lives are in danger because of JD Vance.”