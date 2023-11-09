Republicans struggle to find an answer to abortion | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Tuesday night was evidence that abortion rights continue to motivate voters at the polls since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the federal right to an abortion last year. The trend was present here in Pennsylvania, but was also showcased in Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky.

It’s a large reason why Republican Carolyn Carluccio lost to Democrat Dan McCaffery in the marquee state Supreme Court race despite never sharing her personal beliefs on the subject throughout the campaign.

Our lead story explains why this is a warning sign for the state GOP.

While on the campaign trail, Republican Carolyn Carluccio tried to avoid talking about abortion, saying her personal opinion didn’t matter and that she’d “uphold the law.”

That wasn’t enough in the swing state of Pennsylvania and she lost to Democrat Dan McCaffery by six points.

Democrats already held a 4-2 advantage so that balance on the court wasn’t at stake. Regardless, liberals’ campaign messaging successfully conveyed urgency on the abortion issue. Nearly $20 million was spent on the race and Democrats outspent Republicans by a little less than 2:1.

Keep in mind: Polling consistently shows that Americans think abortion should be legal in some or most cases and a record high number of voters now say the procedure should be legal in all cases.

After Tuesday’s losses, Republicans didn’t deny the issue is an ongoing weakness for them. They’ve struggled to rebuke attacks against them in races where abortion rights take center stage.

Keep reading to learn why they’re still optimistic about 2024.

Tuesday night was a good one for Pennsylvania Democrats.

Democrats won the state Supreme Court race, made history on both ends of the state, and swept in the Philly suburbs.

The wins built on the party’s successes in the 2022 midterms and echoed results of races across the country, where abortion rights motivated voters in swing and Republican-leaning states to look past frustration with the national Democratic Party.

Keep reading to understand what this means — and doesn’t mean — for next year’s presidential race.

What you should know today

Pay for a wedding or a down payment on a house?

Or maybe ... get your wedding guests to pitch in for your future home?

Roughly 1 in 5 couples with registries on The Knot wedding planning website — nationally and in Pennsylvania and New Jersey — are asking guests for help paying for a home. The share of couples who include “home funds” on their registries has jumped 55% since 2018, according to The Knot.

Keep in mind: Purchasing a home has become less affordable with rising home prices and interest rates. This is especially true for first-time homebuyers with no proceeds from the sale of a previous home. Down payments and other up-front costs block renters from buying even if they can afford the monthly costs.

Meet the local couples who opted to put a home fund on their wedding registries.

Photo of the day

