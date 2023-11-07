The features Philly-area renters want in an apartment

As developers continue to build new apartments across the city and the region, competing landlords trying to attract tenants highlight their home features and community amenities. So which features matter most to renters?

People in the Philadelphia area are looking for apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, air-conditioning, and reliable cell phone reception, according to a national survey.

The National Multifamily Housing Council, which advocates on behalf of the apartment industry, and Grace Hill, a tech company serving property owners and operators, surveyed more than 172,700 renters living in 4,220 communities nationwide about what they want from their homes.

Apartment unit and community amenities

The top five amenities Philadelphia-area renters want are in-unit washers and dryers, air-conditioning, high-speed internet access, soundproof walls, and a dishwasher.

Walk-in closets and garbage disposals also are popular.

Surveyed renters said they didn’t care much about having a fireplace or biometric access to their home, such as with fingerprint verification or facial recognition.

In apartment communities, renters are most looking for reliable cell phone reception, nonsmoking buildings, secure package storage they can access at any time, fitness centers, and controlled access to properties and amenities.

They didn’t care much about bike sharing or the ability to list homes on short-term rental platforms.

What renters would pay more for

Survey respondents who said there were apartment and community features they wouldn’t rent without were asked how much more they’d be willing to spend each month for those features.

Renters said they would pay the most — $71 more in rent — for floor-to-ceiling windows.

Next in line are leak detection with automatic notification, preinstalled WiFi, and in-unit washer and dryer. Renters would pay between $62 and $63 more per month for each of these features.

Next come smart security alarm systems, smart thermostats, and air-conditioning. Tenants said they would pay between $59 and $62 more per month for each of these.

When it comes to the apartment community as a whole, renters said they would pay between $59 and $63 more per month for features such as a 24-hour front desk attendant, rooftop space, controlled-access parking, or covered parking.

The leasing decision

Not surprising, an apartment’s price was the most important factor in deciding whether to sign a lease.

But renters also cared a lot about the apartment’s layout and the overall appearance of the property, followed by the home’s features and finishes.

If a property is pet friendly, almost an equal share of renters said that they’d either be more likely to rent there or that their decision wouldn’t be affected.

When it comes to building certifications, renters said a healthy building designation would make them more likely to sign a lease, followed by “green” or sustainable certifications.