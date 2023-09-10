The Pa. Supreme Court’s role in 2024 election | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Grab your umbrella, some showers and thunderstorms are likely. But temperatures are coming down, with the high reaching only near 84.

Pennsylvania voters will elect a new state Supreme Court justice this fall. Our lead story dives into some big presidential election decisions that could be at stake.

— Paola Pérez

Pennsylvania is again expected to be a crucial battleground state in next year’s presidential election. And with a seat on the state Supreme Court up for grabs, so is the opportunity to potentially influence issues such as voting rights and abortion access.

Catch up quick: In 2020, the court was at the center of election issues amid battles over mail ballots and former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. It has deadlocked on some election cases over the last year, so the November election could determine how the court leans on voting issues.

What voting rights advocates say: Similar challenges may be present in 2024, especially if there is a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden.

The court candidates: Carolyn Carluccio, a Republican and the first woman to serve as president judge of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas; and Dan McCaffery, a Democrat and Superior Court judge.

Where the bench stands today: It has had a 4-2 Democratic majority since the death of Chief Justice Max Baer last year.

Keep reading for a breakdown of the court and how it will play a role in the outcome of the presidential election.

What you should know today

Fewer people have been willing to brave the elements to dine alfresco this summer, according to eight hospitality executives who own or manage 26 restaurants in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

Those same outdoor spaces were packed at the height of the pandemic. But between the heat, rain, and wildfire smoke, some spots were empty many days this summer.

For example, Brick & Brew in Havertown closed its rooftop lounge for weather reasons more days than not. That resulted in a 50% decline in outdoor-dining sales, according to marketing director Gabriella Kelly.

The latest hurdle for restaurants and bars comes as some continue to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic.

There is uncertainty about the future, but restaurateurs are in agreement about one thing: Outdoor dining is not dying, but environmental factors could mean it becomes less popular in the summer.

Keep reading to hear from local business owners and diners on their experiences.

❓Pop quiz❓

A South Jersey mayor says Big Rusty, the 20-foot troll made of recycled trash, deserves to be treated with respect.

What happened to the sculpture?

A) It was vandalized with graffiti.

B) It was covered in more trash.

C) It was damaged and broken.

D) It was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

Think you know? Check your answer here.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram 🧩

Hint: On the Schuylkill River

ABATING GORDON

Cheers to Julie Ottinger who correctly guessed Friday's answer: Tom Ridge.

Photo of the day

🎶 Today’s track goes like this: “I try, try to rationalize, people are people / But it’s like you’re made of angel dust.” 🎶

Thanks for starting your morning with The Inquirer.