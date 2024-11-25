Deadly harassment | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

This month, inside a Philadelphia courtroom, a man was finally brought to justice for a terrifying crime spree that could — and should — have been prevented. Despite ongoing pleas from numerous victims, police didn’t act on Markevon Durham’s escalating quest to terrorize his ex-girlfriend until he killed her new boyfriend.

Christina Parker dated Markevon Durham for three years. After Parker ended the relationship in 2017, Durham refused to move on, and instead, began his streak of terror.

He harassed and kidnapped Parker, burned down homes, and then killed her new boyfriend, Naseem Smith.

It’s a crime spree Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope, who prosecuted the case, called unlike any she had handled in her career.

It also could have been prevented. For months as the crimes unfolded, Parker, Smith, and their loved ones begged for help from Philadelphia law enforcement, telling them that Durham was the one trying to burn them alive.

“If they would’ve listened in the first place,” Parker said of law enforcement, “it never would’ve happened.”

With Durham at last convicted on all counts, including third-degree murder, arson, kidnapping, and aggravated assault, emotions are mixed. Those closest to his torment feel gratitude that Durham was finally held accountable, but agony that it took so long.

Reporters Chris Palmer and Ellie Rushing reviewed hundreds of pages of police and court records, and interviewed victims, police, and prosecutors to understand how the case finally came together.

The drought in Pennsylvania and New Jersey is intensifying. Both states have declared drought watches, and throughout the region, once-vibrant waterways have been reduced to puddles.

A closer look from reporter Frank Kummer illustrates the toll:

💧 The Lehigh River’s flow last week was 20% of what is typical this time of year. It should be rising. Instead, it’s disappearing.

💧 The Lehigh Valley watershed has lost half its fish due to low flow and warm temperatures. “As the stream dried up, the fish kept on heading towards where they could find water,” said Vince Spaits, vice president of the Lehigh River Stocking Association. “They were trapped and died.”

💧 Green Lane Reservoir in Montgomery County is 69% full — storing 3 billion gallons of water instead of its normal 4.4 billion. (Don’t panic though. A spokesperson for Aqua Pennsylvania, which owns the reservoir, said it’s safe and not close to drying up.)

💧 The Wading River in Burlington County is experiencing its lowest water flow in 40 years. It’s affecting farmers who count on the intricate lattice work of waterways in the Pinelands for their livelihood.

We talk with residents about the experience of walking across across dry stream and lake beds here.

🍽 Reserving: Tables at these Philly-area restaurants offering dine-in meals on Thanksgiving Day.

🔎 Investigating: Pennsylvania’s historic women gardeners, whose work helping make Philly beautiful during the 19th and 20th centuries went largely overlooked.

🚴‍♀️ Considering: A Bryn Mawr sociology professor makes a case for treating bicyclists like traffic.

Only in Philly

This “only in Philly” story comes from reader Big Babs, who recalls fulfilling her dream of appearing on the TV program American Bandstand as a teenager:

The 1950s were a wonderful time to be a teenager, thanks to the music of Elvis, Danny and the Juniors, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, the Big Bopper, and so many wonderful singers. There were also many outstanding performers from South Philly, including Bobby Rydell, Fabian, Frankie Avalon, Eddie Fisher, Mario Lanza, Joey Bishop, and many, many more talented people.

During this time, American Bandstand became very popular. As soon as I got home from school, I was glued to the TV and danced around the living room to the wonderful music.

I knew I had the stuff to be dancing on TV, so I needed to find a way to get on Bandstand. Several good friends and myself decided as soon as classes were over, we’d take the bus and then the El out to Studio B at 46th and Market Streets.

A problem was that we didn’t have time to change out of our Catholic school uniforms. The nuns required your skirt covered your knees — not ideal, as TV cameras always showed the dancers with good-looking legs. My friend devised a solution: Using a thin belt, we hiked our skirts substantially above our knees. The uniform’s white Peter Pan collar actually became quite trendy, prompting Dick Clark to thank “the good nuns” for starting a national teenage clothing trend.

Once we arrived at Studio B, it seemed like forever that we had to stand in line, but finally we got inside. It was really amazing to be at Bandstand in person, with Bob Horn as the host at that time, and Tony Mammarella as his sidekick.

