I remember the excitement of trips into Center City as a kid. Downtown meant the pulse of Philly — diverse, interacting, working, thriving. But I also remember those return legs home to Hunting Park, seeing that the further Center City was in the rearview, the further away that prosperity felt.

Our top story today is an interactive look at just how segregated Philly still is in 2021. Residential segregation between Black and white Philadelphians has declined stubbornly slowly over the last 40 years, making us one of the most segregated cities in the country.

This one is really fascinating, I hope you can find some time today to check it out. Thanks for starting Tuesday with The Inquirer, Philly.

Segregation is a complex topic with a fraught history. This story illuminates some of that history, and the lines that divide Philadelphia. And the data is stark:

Among the 30 biggest cities, Philadelphia is second only to Chicago in Black-white residential segregation. And it’s the sixth-highest in Latino-white segregation.

If you include every county in the U.S.that has at least 10,000 people and a Black population of at least 5%, Philly is more segregated than 94% of them.

Our reporters Aseem Shukla and Michaelle Bond deliver this interactive look.

The rape of a passenger on a SEPTA train one night last week lasted about six minutes, and other passengers not only looked on but appeared to point their smartphones at the assault as it happened, police said yesterday.

But the only person to call 911 was an off-duty SEPTA employee, whose quick thinking allowed Transit Police officers to arrive three minutes later, interrupt the assault, and arrest the alleged rapist. “We need the public to notify us when they see something that seems to be unusual,” Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III said.

Our reporter Vinny Vella has more.

What you should know

That’s interesting

😋 Philly is unquestionably one of the best food cities, but a pop-up coming next month from this New Jersey restaurant is cause for excitement.

🙉 A resurgence of the golden lion tamarin monkey, nearly wiped out by yellow fever, might be possible, thanks to an assist from the Philadelphia Zoo.

Opinions

“Colin Powell symbolized the values this country once respected and a kind of moderate Republican that has virtually gone the way of the dodo. He supported leaders of both parties, depending on who he thought would do the best job, and who he thought might bring the country together.” The words of our foreign affairs columnist Trudy Rubin, on the life of Colin Powell, who passed yesterday at the age of 84.

Blame pandemic school closures for the rise of so many sick kids, writes Scott Martin, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate’s Education Committee.

Raising the minimum wage in Pennsylvania is not only wise but just might save the commonwealth, economics researcher Matthew Jeffrey Vegari writes.

What we’re...

Doing today: Enjoying seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s. It’s finally feeling like fall after last week’s summer temps through the region for a loop.

Remembering: The impact of Kariamu Welsh on the dance scene here and abroad. The former Temple dance professor has passed at 72.

Keeping our eye on: Billy Penn says the long-awaited stretch of the Delaware River Trail will be completed by Fall 2022, but there are already sections you can take advantage of.

