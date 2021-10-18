Two people were shot outside Abraham Lincoln High School in Mayfair on Monday afternoon, police said.

Authorities said two males, ages 65 and 16, were both shot in the head. Police took the victims to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, and said both were in critical condition.

The incident took place on the 7400 block of Rowland Avenue at about 2:50 p.m., minutes after the regular dismissal time for students at the high school. Police said two people are in custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia said officials had few details on the situation.

The high school is adjacent to Austin Meehan Middle School and Northeast Community Propel Academy, a charter school for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. A playground and daycare are across the street.

Police had marked spots where shell casings were found on the sidewalk outside a pizza restaurant.

The shooting Monday came 10 days after 13-year-old Marcus Stokes was fatally shot in North Philadelphia at about 9 a.m. Officials said he was on his way to attend school at E.W. Rhodes Elementary when he was shot in the chest. The school was on lockdown for about an hour after the incident.

No one was arrested in connection with the killing, and police have not determined a motive.

More than 1,700 people have been shot in Philadelphia this year, and about 170 of them are under age 18, the highest year-to-date pace since at least 2015, police statistics show.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Inquirer staff writer Kristen Graham contributed reporting.