Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face. This week we chat with Lexi Belculfine, who helps manage the Inquirer’s homepage and mobile experience.

As deputy managing producer and mobile editor, what does your role entail?

Whether our readers are on their computers or on the go, I help make sure they have a great experience on Inquirer.com.

What goes into configuring the Inquirer.com homepage and how do you determine which stories get placed where?

We have more than a dozen journalists making Inquirer.com indispensable to Philly. Every headline, photo and story is placed on the homepage by those producers, and we’re constantly trying to make the page as useful and relevant as possible. We work with a team of editors across the newsroom to decide what stories are in the spotlight.

What are stories that capture your attention?

I read local news because I think it’s a great way to learn about our city. I’m also a sucker for stories about animals.

If there’s one thing readers should know as they read Inquirer.com, on their computers or phones, it should be …

Humans update the site around the clock, and we put a lot of time and care into it. Send us your feedback; we’d love to hear from you.

